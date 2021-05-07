18 Favorite Restaurants in Sebastopol

Slide 1 of 38 Diner Plus, Fandees: Excellent diner classics that go the extra mile. Try lemon ricotta pancakes, corn fritters, fish and chips, Salmon Lyonnais and beignets for dessert. 7824 Covert Ln, Sebastopol, 707-829-2642, fandeesrestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 38 Beef sliders at Fandees Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 38 Chocolate lava cake at Fandees Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 38 Hole In the Wall, Jam’s Joy Bungalow: Behind this tiny walk up window are giant flavors. Southeast Asian-inspired fare like banh mi, noodles and inspired daily specials like spicy seafood salad. Make your Monday with the Charlie Hustle fried chicken sandwich with sweet honey sauce, tamari pickles, cabbage and sriracha. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, jamsjoybungalow.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 38 Seafood salad prepared by Jamilah Nixon, chef and founder of Jam's Joy Bungalow in Sebastopol. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 38 The Drink You Promised, Fern Bar: Remember all those cocktails we promised to share with friends we only saw on Zoom for a year? Now’s the time (provided you're vaccinated). A recent trip to this mod Barlow spot — now with a large outdoor space — was inspired. Clever farm-to-glass cocktails and classics like the Hemingway Daiquiri, Manhattan and Caipirinha. 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol, fernbar.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 38 Long Island Iced Thai cocktail at Fernbar in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 38 Sustainable Yum, Handline: Sustainable seafood, tacos, and great burgers in the coastal California tradition. Family-friendly fast casual with outdoor and indoor dining. Hand-made corn tortillas, insane al pastor, soft serve and fresh daily produce specials that never fail to impress. 935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, handline.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 38 The Handline "Inglewood" burger features pastured beef, St. Jorge fonduta, iceberg lettuce, spicy pickle relish and thousand island on a toasted bun. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 38 Handline was built on the site of the old Foster's Freeze in Sebastopol and they continue to keep soft serve ice cream on the menu. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 38 Take the ‘Rents, Blue Ridge Kitchen: Take whoever you want, but this is one of those “I want everything” kind of places where someone else picking up the tab (my parents love this place) is extra lovely. Mushroom toast, Matt’s Smash Burger, Drunken Fried Chicken and the Hickory Smoked Trout salad are faves. 6770 McKinley St., Suite 150 (at the Barlow), Sebastopol, brkitchen.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 38 Fried chicken and waffles at Blue Ridge Kitchen in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 38 Croque Madame with lobster, ham, cheese, fried egg, saffron sauce and caviar at Blue Ridge Kitchen in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 38 Outdoor Bar Bites, Gravenstein Grill: A large hilltop patio is a perfect meet-up spot to nosh and tipple with happy hour specials. Try the pimento cheeseburger, salmon cakes or mushroom toast with a delightful selection of by-the-glass wines, beers, local ciders and craft beers. Full bar. 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, gravensteingrill.com. (Courtesy of Gravenstein Grill)

Slide 15 of 38 Duck Confit Flatbread with fontina, caramelized onion, chili flakes and chives from the Gravenstein Grill in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 38 Warm Apple Empanadas with cinnamon, vanilla bean gelato and caramel sauce from the Gravenstein Grill in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 38 Cozy Brunch, Gypsy Cafe: Brunch is the name of the game here — from Wednesday through Sunday. Chicken waffles, pot roast, biscuits and gravy are can’t-miss favorites along with weekend Benedicts. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, gypsy-cafe.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 38 Fried eggs from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 38 Salted Caramel French Toast from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 38 Rockin Ramen, Ramen Gaijin: Sonoma County’s required ramen spot, but there’s more to love on this menu. The izakaya and donburi selections include poke, fried chicken (kara-age), Liberty duck teriyaki, and rice bowls. Plus, creative cocktails, sake and beer to enliven your visit. 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, ramengiajin.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 38 (l to r) The Pickle Plate, Yakitori (from top; Chicken Tsukune, Hokkaido Scallop, Broccoli, and Wagyu Short Rib) and Maguro Poke from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 38 Black sesame ice cream with matcha meringue, miso caramel and coconut granola from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 38 Classic, Flavor Bistro: Longtime favorite of politicos and business types in Santa Rosa has been reborn in Sebastopol. Old school ringers reign here: Butternut ravioli, short ribs, garlic herb pot pie, roasted salmon sandwich with saffron aioli and the caramelized apple galette to close the deal. 7365 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 38 Molly's Chicken with middle eastern spices, white wine, citrus, mashed potatoes and veggies from Flavor Bistro in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 38 Carmelized Apple Gayette from Flavor Bistro in Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 38 Beer and Live Music, Hopmonk: Eat, drink beer and be merry! Enjoy being around other humans like in the old days at this huge indoor-outdoor space. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, hopmonk.com. (Courtesy of Hopmonk)

Slide 27 of 38 Always Amazing: K&L Bistro: Husband and wife team Karen and Lucas Martin focus on simple French-inspired bistro fare (with plenty of California panache) that never fails to impress. French onion soup is the best around (using real veal stock), along with happy-place comfort food like mac and cheese, chicken piccata, sole meunière and the Royale with cheese (cheddar and bacon burger with caramelized onions and frites). 119 South Main St., Sebastopol, klbistro.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 28 of 38 Mac and cheese at K&L Bistro in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 29 of 38 Super Sushi, Sushi Kosho: Top quality, affordable donburi and poke bowls for lunch, and the county’s top sushi (my tippy top fave) and excellent Japanese izakaya. 6750 McKinley St. (at The Barlow), Sebastopol, koshosushi.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 30 of 38 Wagyu short ribs with potatoes and Korean bbq sauce at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 31 of 38 Totally Thai, Khom Loi: Authentically-inspired Thai cuisine from the Ramen Gaijin team. The indoor-outdoor space pays homage to the cuisine of Chiang Mai and nearby Laos, with nods to central and southern Thailand. There’s nothing shy or demure about the spicy, sweet, sour and bitter flavors of East Asia in every one of the dishes. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol, khomloisonoma.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 32 of 38 Pastry Palace, Patisserie Angelica: This luxe French bakery does everything from gasp-worthy wedding cakes and high-tea to galettes, macaron and flaky croissant. You’re guaranteed not to leave this charming cafe empty-handed. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, patisserieangelica.com. (Courtesy of Patisserie Angelica)

Slide 33 of 38 Roadhouse, Fork: This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gem is a West County treasure. Chef-owner Sarah Piccolo sources from local farmers for her hearty Sonoma-style breakfast and lunch menus that never fail to have us raving. Pork belly fried egg tacos, griddled bread pudding and a healthy(ish) Tuscan bean breakfast with braised beans, kale, lemon and breadcrumbs are morning faves. Burgers are a signature for lunch. Piccolo does seasonally-inspired dinners on Fridays and Saturdays. 9890 Bodega Hwy., Sebastopol, forkcatering.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 38 Pork belly and fried egg taco plate from Fork Roadhouse in Sebastopol. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 35 of 38 The Roadhouse wedge with iceburg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, radish, boiled egg, bacon and blue cheese from the Fork Roadhouse on Bodega Ave. east of Sebastopol. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 36 of 38 Melty Good, Farmer’s Wife: Decadent and ridiculously ooey-gooey, munchy, crunchy grilled cheese sandos with all the goodness of Sonoma County stuffed inside. Like, say, house-made lamb merguez sausage with avocado, chimichurri, a farm egg and aged cheddar? Yep. Loaded fries and salads now available too. 6780 Depot St., #110, Sebastopol, thefarmerswifesonoma.com. (Courtesy of The Farmer's Wife)

Slide 37 of 38 Gyro Hero, King Falafel: Real-deal Lebanese gyros, falafel, kebabs like you’d find in New York. 100 Brown St., #150, Sebastopol.

Slide 38 of 38 Pho Sure, Viet House: Favorite for hearty beef pho, and fresh noodle bowls. 966 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol, theviethouse.com. (Courtesy of Viet House)