Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

18 Favorite Restaurants in Sebastopol

The food scene in this West County town is thriving.

While outsiders may think of Sebastopol as a bastion of kale and tempeh, locals know that the food scene in this West County town is thriving, with boundary-pushing global fare that depends heavily on locally grown ingredients and sustainability. Restaurants here rarely disappoint, because they know exactly who they are – or they don’t last long. Sebastopudlians insist on good food, made well and with a conscience.

Here are some favorites, though this is far from an exhaustive list and we may have left out some of your top picks. Let us know so we can add them later! Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Acme Burger and Falafel Hut Coming to Santa Rosa

Plus, Kendall-Jackson's summer series returns, showcasing Sonoma County’s best ingredients.

Close