6 Favorite Beer Gardens in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10 Best for a Crowd—Brewster’s Beer Garden: Dogs, kids, grown-ups—everyone has a place at this indoor-outdoor spot. A dozen mostly California-made beers on tap, plus cocktails. 229 N. Water St., Petaluma. 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 10 Fried chicken sandwich with goat cheddar, romaine, garlic mayo, bacon, Della Fattoria bun at Brewster's Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 10 Brownie with vanilla ice cream at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 10 Best for Oddball Brews—Lagunitas: The Petaluma taproom is a shady respite in the shadow of the original brewery. Genuflect before Little Sumpin’ or the classic IPA, and try the seasonal DogTown lemon drop seltzer. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. 707-778-8776, lagunitas.com (Jeremy Portje/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 10 Lagunitas Brewing Co. products from left, DayTime, a 98 calorie low alcohol IPA, Super Cluster, a citra-hopped mega ale, Hop sparkling water and cans for their flagship IPA . (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 10 Best River Escape—Stumptown: The Russian River is within dipping distance of this West County retreat where Donkey Punch pilsner and Squirrel Tickler cream ale flow. 15045 River Road, Guerneville. 707-869-0705, stumptown.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 10 Best for Live Music—HopMonk Tavern: There’s almost always music on tap, with locations in Sonoma and Sebastopol and sister outlet Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove. House beers are a steal at $7. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol and 691 Broadway, Sonoma. hopmonk.com (Estefany Gonzalez/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 10 Best View—Bear Republic: An expansive patio overlooks lovely Roberts Lake. Let the wind blow through your hair and a cold Racer 5 cool your craw. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park. 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 10 The Jalapeño Tower Burger from Bear Republic Rohnert Park Brewpub. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 10 Best for Dogs and Pliny—Russian River Brewing: Beer fanatics squeal like toddlers at the sight of RRB’s newish brewpub, where dogs are welcome on the patio. Press your nose against the glass and see where Pliny the Elder is born. 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor. 707-545-2337, russianriverbrewing.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)