Ethel’s Bagels, a pandemic pop-up that’s become a top purveyor of Bay Area bagels, plans to open their Petaluma bakery in mid-April after lengthy renovations.

The family-run business took over the former April Pantry space at 1000 Clegg Court last March. They plan to sell organic bagels along with a delicatessen menu including Reuben sandwiches, classic lox, breads such as New York rye, braided challah, babka, rugelach and other traditional Jewish sweets.

But what we dream of is their cream cheese schmears, like smoked lox and black garlic sherry.

If you need a bagel (or Reuben) fix sooner, Ethel’s delivers to selected locations in Sonoma and Marin counties and frequently has pops-up at local farm markets. For more details, go to ethelsbagels.com.