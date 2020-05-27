Emily’s Kitchen in Santa Rosa to Close Permanently

Sonja Bedford, left, Emily Nagan, and Judie Ehret admire the Slim Man apron Bedford bought to use when she helps Nagan at her restaurant, Emily's Kitchen, during Montgomery Village's summer concert series, in Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Alvin Jornada)

Emily Nagan, left, proprietor of Emily's Kitchen, tries on the Slim Man apron that Sonja Bedford, lower right, bought during Slim Man's concert at Montgomery Village's summer concert series. Emily's Kitchen is closing permanently this Sunday. (Alvin Jornada)

The charming breakfast and lunch spot Emily’s Kitchen in Montgomery Village is closing as of May 31. Owner Emily Nagan says her decision to close the restaurant is more about taking care of herself than the coronavirus hurting her business.

“It’s been a super successful business, but I need to give my body a break. I’m working ten to twelve hours a day, seven days a week. I just need to step back and give my body a break,” she said.

Nagan, who has nine employees, told shopping center owners she planned to retire last February and was waiting for someone to take over the lease with a similar concept.

“Coronavirus didn’t make me quit, it just helped make my closing date a little sooner,” she said.

Nagan added that social distancing has squelched some of the fun she had as a restaurant owner.

“I like to hug people and I like people to gather. With all the regulations, that’s just not my kind of restaurant,” she said.

Nagan hopes to work on a cookbook and maybe do some quilting and stained glass window making. She’s also considering a cottage business for her popular desserts.

But, for now, she’s ready to hang up her apron.

“I would have had to close at some point. I just couldn’t keep going. I’ve made up my mind, but I’ll miss my staff and all the people who mean so much to me,” Nagan said.