Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Cocktails To Go? You Can Now Get Your Drink from Local Restaurants

California has relaxed some of its alcohol laws to allow restaurants to include beer, wine and even cocktails with food delivery and take-out orders.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, California has relaxed some of its alcohol laws to allow restaurants to include beer, wine, even cocktails with food delivery and take-out orders (win-win!). We’ve rounded up a few local favorites that are adding a little extra cheer by serving to-go drinks. Click through the above gallery for details. And yes, we missed some! So tell us in the comments and we’ll add even more.

Note: To order alcoholic drinks for delivery or takeout, you also must order food.

