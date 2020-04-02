Slide 1 of 17 El Gallo Negro, Windsor: Drive-thru margaritas? Yes, please. Pair your drink (margaritas and more) with a chimichanga or burrito. Bottled beer and wine are also available. Full menu available to order online or by calling 707-838-9511. Open for drive-thru from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. 8465 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, elgallonegro.net. (Courtesy of El Gallo Negro)

Slide 2 of 17 McNear’s Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: Batch cocktails and cocktail kits, as well as 32- and 64 ounce growlers, are available for delivery and to-go with food menu favorites. Serving times: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesdays - Sundays. Advance orders for peak meal times are greatly appreciated. 23 Petaluma Blvd N, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 17 Mi Pueblo, Petaluma: Margaritas and Macho burritos? Sounds pretty good to us. Mi Pueblo’s menu has just about every item you’d expect from a big taqueria, from individual tacos to big combo plates, molcajete stews and the gigantic Macho Burrito. Order takeout and delivery of your favorite Mexican eats, and add a margarita to-go. 800 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-762-8192, eatmipueblopetaluma.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 17 Gordo Macho Burrito at Taqueria Mi Pueblo in Petaluma. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 5 of 17 Whisper Sisters Cocktails & Provisions, Petaluma: Get your cocktail fix with daily specials from the drinks menu, including the “Golden Lasso” featuring tequila, manzanilla sherry, lime-cilantro-chile shrub, celery seed, and tonic. Food offerings include small bites like braised pork tostadas and herbed fries with lemon-garlic aioli. Walk-up window and curbside pick up services vary; more information on Facebook. Call 707-774-6689 to order. 190 Kentucky St., Petaluma, wspetaluma.com. (Courtesy of Whisper Sisters)

Slide 6 of 17 The Oakland cocktail, at Whisper Sisters, consists of tequila, mezcal, cinnamon, port, grapefruit, and banana. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 17 Agave, Healdsburg: Get authentic Oaxacan mole made from scratch — the best mole around — with margaritas and other specialty drinks. Beer and wine available, too. Call 707-433-2411 for delivery or takeout. Menu available online. 1062 Vine St., Healdsburg, agave-mex.com. (Courtesy of Agave)

Slide 8 of 17 Ausiello’s, Santa Rosa: Ausiello bartender Jamie Senzell Koop is mixing up cocktails available for pickup and delivery. How about a Kooped Up, featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka and Caly Lawson elderberry syrup and lemon? You can also get Armand's award-winning Spicy Bloody Mary Mix delivered to your door. Call 707-579-9408 to place an order. 609 5th St, Santa Rosa, Facebook. (Courtesy of Ausiello's)

Slide 9 of 17 Duke’s Spirited Cocktails, Healdsburg: Hearty “family meal” dinners, burgers and sandwiches with awesome mixed cocktails like the Nomi Malone, featuring pomegranate vodka, Meyer lemon, elderberry and lavender, are available to-go from 3 - 7 p.m. Call in your order at 707-431-1060. 111 Plaza Street, Healdsburg, drinkatdukes.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 10 of 17 Catelli’s, Geyserville: Appetizers, salads, and entrees, like their famous lasagna, can be ordered online and paired with cocktails like Blood Orange Margarita, Old Fashion and Tru Lemonade featuring Lemon Vodka, blood orange, soda water and Catelli's house made sweet and sour and garden mint. 21047 Geyserville Ave, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com. (Courtesy of Catelli's)

Slide 11 of 17 Diavola, Geyserville: Diavola and sister restaurant Geyserville Gun Club are offering “Workin Man Lunch” and “Supper Club” specials, as well as a limited menu of antipasti, pasta, pizza and entrees from noon-8 p.m. The specials change daily (more information on Facebook). Cocktails to-go come in Mason jars serving four and include Negroni, Paperplane, Diavola Manhattan and Diavola Margarita. Place an order in advance online or by calling 707-814-0111. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, diavolapizzeria.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 12 of 17 The Salsiccia Pizza with house sausage, red onions, and pecorino at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria in Geyserville. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 13 of 17 Sonoma Grille & Bar, Sonoma: Cocktails and a selection of starters and main courses, such as wild mushroom risotto and homemade saffron pappardelle, are available via curbside pickup, takeout and drive-through from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Menu available online. Place your order starting from 4 p.m. by calling 707-938-7542. Health care workers receive a 15% discount. 165 West Napa Street, sonomagrilleandbar.com. (Courtesy of Sonoma Grille)

Slide 14 of 17 Dinucci’s Italian Dinners, Valley Ford: Weekly cocktails, available for delivery or to-go, include Strawberry Margarita and Boozy S'mores Hot Cocoa. The takeout/delivery menu, which changes weekly, features daily specials, family-size meals of minestrone and spaghetti bolognese, and individual dinners. A new boozy addition, called D's Tipsy Take Out, will be available from April 3. 14485 Valley Ford Rd, 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com. (Courtesy of Dinucci's)

Slide 15 of 17 William Tell House, Tomales: “Eat in Place” takeout menu features pizza, burgers, sandos and sides. “Cocktails for a Week” kits — Manhattans, Martinis, Margaritas, Bloody Marys and Hard BlackBerry Lemonade — are also available for pickup and local delivery. Call 707-879-2002 to place an order. 26955 CA-1, Tomales, williamtellhouse.com. (Courtesy of William Tell House)

Slide 16 of 17 Get your booze from the florist: Dragonfly Floral in Healdsburg is delivering for several local food- and drink makers, including Young & Yonder and Sipsong. healdsburgflowers.com

Slide 17 of 17 DIY cocktails: Get your craft spirits and mixers from local distilleries like Alley 6 in Healdsburg, Griffo in Petaluma, Prohibition Spirits in Sonoma, and Sipsong in Windsor. Many offer delivery and curbside pickup, as well as hand sanitizer. Check websites for details and online ordering. Bottle Barn and Willibees are other local alternatives for spirits, wine and beer. (Michael Woolsey)