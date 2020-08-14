Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, What's New in Sonoma County

Charlie Palmer’s New Video Series Highlights Local Chefs and Winemakers — Watch It Here

Get a peek at some of the best destinations to put on your wish list for when we can safely travel again in this new video series by the acclaimed Healdsburg chef.

Acclaimed Healdsburg chef Charlie Palmer has kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic with live cooking classes on Instagram and a video series, “American Artisan,” which highlights local chefs and winemakers. Now, he’s making the video series available online, and you can watch it right here, on sonomamag.com.

“I’m excited to kick off our new series, American Artisan, where we’ll be showcasing some of my favorite makers. We’ll give you a peek at some of the best products and destinations to put on your wish list when we can safely travel again,” said Palmer about the new series.

Click through the above gallery to watch episode 1-10 of “American Artisan.”

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
Blue Ridge Kitchen Is Another Tasty Reason to Visit the Booming Barlow

Sebastopol's open-air marketplace is a poster child for outdoor entertainment in the pandemic age.

Close