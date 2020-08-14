Charlie Palmer’s New Video Series Highlights Local Chefs and Winemakers — Watch It Here

Acclaimed Healdsburg chef Charlie Palmer has kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic with live cooking classes on Instagram and a video series, “American Artisan,” which highlights local chefs and winemakers. Now, he’s making the video series available online, and you can watch it right here, on sonomamag.com.

“I’m excited to kick off our new series, American Artisan, where we’ll be showcasing some of my favorite makers. We’ll give you a peek at some of the best products and destinations to put on your wish list when we can safely travel again,” said Palmer about the new series.

Click through the above gallery to watch episode 1-10 of “American Artisan.”