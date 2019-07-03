Vive La France! Where to Celebrate Bastille Day in Sonoma

Derek Glazzard, right, chats with Guerneville resident George White about his hair, Wednesday July 13, 2016. Glazzard works the cheese counter at Oliver's Market in Windsor and routinely celebrates coloring his mohawk to coincide with holidays around the world, including Bastille Day. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Sonoma County Bastille Day Fête, Santa Rosa, July 14, 12pm-4pm: For a Bastille Day event so French you might think you're in France, join the Santa Rosa Alliance Française and the French-American Charter School for a free "Sonoma County’s Bastille Day Bash - 14 Juillet Fête" at Doyle Park in Santa Rosa. Food from favorite French Santa Rosa restaurant, Bistro 29, will be available for purchase and there will be live music. Doyle Park Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-543-8151, facebook.com/events. (Stock photo)

Bastille Day Dinner at DeLoach Vineyards, Santa Rosa, July 14, 6pm-9pm: Jean-Charles Boisset, arguably the most famous French person in wine country (and, without a doubt, the most flamboyant vintner around), owns wineries in California and France -- he even makes bubbles in Canada and England. On Bastille Day, his Santa Rosa winery DeLoach Vineyards will host a dinner party that promises to be as extravagant as Boisset himself. "Supreme French cuisine" and wines from Burgundy are on the menu. $125 per person | $95 for Wine Club Members. 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 707-755-3318, cellarpass.com.

Bastille Day Sunday Supper at Suite D in Sonoma, July 14, from 5:30pm: Chef Sondra Bernstein's The Girl and the Fig restaurant is known for its country French flavors and Rhône varietals. On Bastille Day, it will host Sunday Supper with traditional French fare (no popcorn or cotton candy here) at Suite D in Sonoma. The four-course menu includes gougeres (savory pastries with cheese), house charcuterie and an herb salad, chicken Provençal, ratatouille, pommes purée and chocolate pot de crème. Tickets are $38; members of the "Rhône Around the World" wine club receive 15 percent off. 21800 Schellville Road, Suite D, Sonoma, 707-933-3000, therhoneroom.com .

Bastille Day Brunch at Jordan Winery in Healdsburg, July 14, 11am-2pm: La Fête Nacional falls on a Sunday this year, which makes for a perfect excuse to throw a brunch party. Jordan Winery in Healdsburg, another French-style winery, will serve up a breakfast buffet on the winery terrace, featuring "copious glasses" of Jordan Cuvée Champagne by AR Lenoble, blinis topped with Reserve Caviar by Tsar Nicoulai, and a buffet station with smoked salmon, eggs Benedict and other breakfast classics. While the French may settle for a cup of coffee in the morning, this is America after all, so why not go all in? Tickets are $200. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 800-654-1213, jordanwinery.com.

Bastille Day at Moshin Tasting Room in Healdsburg, Healdsburg, July 13, 12pm-4pm: To celebrate the French revolutionary spirit, Moshin Vineyards in Healdsburg is doing something that's become almost revolutionary in wine country: they are pouring wine for free. On July 13, from noon to 4 p.m. (arrive before 2 p.m.), join fellow French wine lovers at the winery's open house for Croque Monsieur bites paired with Brut Rosé Sparkling Pinot Noir, made a la méthode champenoise. 10295 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-5499, winetasting.com.

(From left) Paul Shelasky, Susan Walters and Karol Kopley perform with the group Haute Flash Quartet for Bastille Day at Chateau St. Jean on Sunday, July 14, 2013 in Kenwood, California. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Bastille Day Celebrations at Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood, July 13, 11am-4pm: At Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood, Bastille Day celebrations begin early on Saturday, July 13. The Cirque du Chateau will perform in the gardens of the French-style winery chateau, there will be food available for purchase (including cotton candy and popcorn for those who like a little taste of America), and plenty of wine, of course, even wine snow cones. General admission is $30 and includes a glass of wine and all the entertainment. Best of all? You can celebrate Bastille Day all over again on the 14th. 8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, (707) 257-5784, chateaustjean.com.

This July 14, as has been the custom for more than 200 years, people in France will line rivers, rues and boulevards to celebrate all things French during La Fête Nacional. In Paris, they’ll picnic to the sound of symphonic music on the Champs de Mars, see firework displays from the Eiffel Tower, and then dance the night away with firemen at the Bals des Pompiers. (Those French, they sure know how to party.)

Meanwhile, in the United States and other Francophile regions in the world, people will don berets and striped shirts, drink wine, play pétanque, maybe even wave the tricolore flag, all the while wishing they were really in France (or as effortlessly stylish as the French). In Sonoma County, possibly the closest thing to Provence on this side of the Atlantic (or at least, that’s what we like to think), French-Americans and Francophiles alike can attend a variety of Bastille Day events. Click through the gallery for details and Vive la France!

