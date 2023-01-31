42 Black-Owned Businesses in Sonoma County

Looking to support Black-owned businesses in Sonoma County this Black History Month and throughout the rest of the year?

From winemakers to restaurant owners and wardrobe stylists, here are the Black entrepreneurs leaving their mark on Sonoma County.

Food and drink

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine. 913 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-568-6455, my-abyssinia.com

Austin’s Southern Smoke BBQ: Barbecue catering business that blends Mississippi-style grilling techniques and mouthwatering Central Texas flavors. austinssouthernsmokebbq.com

Big River Coffee Company: Gourmet coffee business started in 1991. 3345 Industrial Drive, Suite 18, Santa Rosa, bigrivercoffee.co

Cafe Frida Gallery: Frida Kahlo-inspired coffee shop in Santa Rosa’s SOFA Art District. 300 South A. St., Santa Rosa, 707-308-4344, cafefridagallery.com

Dandy Sandos: A sandwich shop at the former Mr. Pickles location in Petaluma. 3100 Lakeville Highway, Suite C, Petaluma, 707-763-1676, dandysandos.godaddysites.com

E-kawa: Rwandan coffee sold by Sonoma-based nonprofit Bon Marche. e-kawa.com

Enlivened: Organic probiotic beverage maker. enlivened.me

Maison Porcella (recently opened): French-style charcuterie made in Windsor. 8499 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 114, Windsor, 707-955-5611, maisonporcella.com

Pack Jack Barbecue: Texas-style barbecue spot in Sebastopol. 3963 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol.

Reggae Rasta Styles: Jamaican food truck with online orders available. reggaehomestylescooking.com or Instagram @reggae.rastastyles.

Sebastopol Cookie Company: Downtown Sebastopol shop offering baked goods, including vegan and gluten-free options, and food. 168 N. Main St, Sebastopol, 707-824-4040 sebastopolcookiecompany.com

Short Momma’s Barbecue Sauce: A Santa Rosa-based sauce business with products in stores throughout Sonoma County. shortmommas.com.

Saucy Mama’s Jook Joint: Rockin’ Southern-style restaurant in Guerneville. 16632 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-604-7184, saucymamasjookjoint.com

Sonoma Crust: Cafe and catering business run by chef and baker Anne Sanusi. 1040 North Dutton Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa.

Sonoma Sauces: Wine-based dessert and cooking sauces. sonomasauces.com.

Street Social: Petaluma restaurant highlighting seasonal and local ingredients. 29 F Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-774-6185, streetsocial.social

Table Culture Provisions: Rising-star chef Stephane Saint-Louis has been tapped repeatedly by Sonoma Magazine, The Press Democrat and The Chronicle for his tasting menus. 312 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-559-5739, tcprovision.com

Wine

Bodkin Wines: Healdsburg-based winery known for creating America’s first Sauvignon Blanc. bodkinwines.com.

Corner 103: Sonoma winery led by financier-turned-vintner Lloyd Davis. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily by appointment. 103 W Napa St., Sonoma, corner103.com

Fog Crest Vineyards: A family-owned vineyard in Sebastopol, specializing in handcrafted chardonnay and pinot noir. Tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily by appointment. 7606 Occidental Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-2006, fogcrestvineyard.com

L’Objet Wines: Healdsburg-based wine label. lobjetwines.com.

Personal care

Breathe Diversity Pilates + Fitness: Class and private session Pilates instruction. 65 Brookwood Ave., Suite 4, Santa Rosa, 707-595-5513, breathediversitypilates.com

(Temporarily closed) Brow Girl Magic: Santa Rosa-based brow, lash and waxing business. On Instagram at @browgirlmagicc.

Dana Jones Fitness Evolution: A fitness coach who provides group and one-on-one training sessions. djsfitnessevolution.com

Destiné Beauty: Stylist who specializes in natural and curly hair styles. 1030A Second St., Suite 7, Santa Rosa, 707-347-9672, destine-beauty.business.site

LA Beauty and Hair: Santa Rosa beauty and hair salon owned by Abrea Tillman, who specializes in alopecia and cancer hair loss solutions, such as wigs. Tillman also offers beauty consultations and sells hair care products. 415- 900-7489, labeautyandhair.com

Lotus Beauty Bar: Store offering skin treatments and waxing using organic skincare products. 307 D St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-7940, lotusbeautybar.net

Makeup by Sara: Sonoma County makeup artist. On Instagram at @makeupbysarad.

Miraculous Body Boutique: A body sculpting business in Santa Rosa, owned by Mikuela Washington. miraculousbodyboutique.com

Style by Malia: Wardrobe stylist and content creator. On Instagram at @stylebymalia or at stylebymalia.com.

The Salon Eclectic: A multi-textural hair salon located in Rohnert Park. 275 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, facebook.com/thesaloneclectic

TKs Beauty Bar Salon: Salon offering a variety of services, including weaves, hair extension training and braids. 3979 Sebastopol Road, 707-495-9322, styleseat.com/m/v/tksbeautybar.

Urembo Asili: Plant-based skincare products crafted by a Petaluma entrepreneur. uremboasili.com

Yoga with Nicole: Yoga instructor offering healing workshops and leadership training. yogawithnicole.org

Other services

ARS Roofing: Santa Rosa roofing company owned by Lake County native Letitia Hanke, who also operates the LIME Foundation nonprofit. arsroofing.com.

AVCO Design: AVCO Design, owned by interior designer Stephanie Meyer, works with residential and commercial clients. avco-design.com.

Core Electrical Services: A Santa Rosa firm, owned and operated by Chris Perez, which provides electrician work for commercial and industrial clients. 3250 Dutton Ave., Suite B, Santa Rosa, 707-615-1969, core-elect.com

Gabriel Jenkins: A Farmers Insurance agent who works out of Santa Rosa. agents.farmers.com/ca/santa-rosa/14036046-gabriel-jenkins

Gapelii Brand: Luxury clothing and shoe company. gapeliibrand.com.

Journey of the Saber: Star Wars-themed shop and “Jedi training” school at the Santa Rosa Plaza that sells lightsabers. Owner Teryn Kelley teaches classes. 1550 West Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-836-5593, facebook.com/JourneyofTheSaber

Kerry Rego Consulting: Social media and tech consultant located in Sonoma County. kerryregoconsulting.com and on Instagram @kregobiz.

Keystone Therapy & Training Services: Santa Rosa therapeutic support for individuals and families, as well as professional development for people who work in human service and mental health. keystone.love

Slick Bridge (Thizz Clothing): Clothing store at the Santa Rosa Plaza specializing in hip-hop apparel inspired by the Thizz Entertainment record label that was started by rapper Mac Dre. 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza, Suite 2035, Santa Rosa, facebook.com

The Goodest Digital: Social Media marketing business owned by Santa Rosa resident Christopher Terry. Find on Instagram at @ct_crunchh.

Did we miss a Black-owned business in Sonoma County? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally published in The Press Democrat. Sara Edwards, Heather Irwin and Bill Swindell contributed to this article.