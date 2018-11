Slide 1 of 15 New Happy Hour in Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa’s Bird and Bottle has a new happy hour, and its something to chirp about because everyone knows that owners Mark and Terri Stark know their way around a creative cocktail menu. But it’s the happy hour street tacos that really have us abuzz. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Japanese Comfort Food in Sebastopol: With a menu that ranges from simple nigiri, sashimi and rolls to Wagyu beef shortribs and okonomiyaki (a savory Japanese pancake), Sebastopol's Kosho is far above industrial-grade all-you-can-eat sushi bars but less formal than white napkin Japanese restaurants. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

New Indian Eatery Opens in Santa Rosa: Nationally-recognized Indian chef Niven Patel is helming a farm-to-table menu at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven. We got a preview recently, and were especially impressed by dishes like Crispy Cauliflower with paneer and pickled shitakes; Shortrib Uttapam (think savory pancake); Tumeric Marinated Rockfish with Coconut Curry — even simple chicken tikka masala is given a makeover. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

The Don Chava Burger at Picazo Cafe in Sonoma: Salvador Chavez Sr. begins his days at 3:30 a.m., making breakfast pastries for his family-run restaurant in Sonoma. And while his raspberry twists and apple cinnamon rolls are excellent, it's the "Don Chava" — his nickname — that regulars come to see each morning at Picazo Cafe. Read more. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

New Pizza Spot in Santa Rosa: Tossing pizza is an art form that takes years of experience, dexterity and some serious stamina. After 40 years in the pizza business, however, Dennis Milano has it pretty well figured out. At his family's new pizzeria, Urban Pizza Co. in Santa Rosa, he's always up for a little fancy flinging, spinning the glutenous dough high into the air a few times, spinning it on one finger, then doing a couple of fancy twists. Read more.

Snapper sushi at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Wagyu short ribs at Kosho Restaurant in Sebastopol. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Interior of Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Sake at Sushi Kosho in Sebastopol. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Margarita at Bird and Bottle's Happy Hour in Santa Rosa. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Bardoli Buck (vodka, raw turmeric, ginger, lime, bitters, soda) and Gujarati Swizzle (gin, elderflower, lemon, Buddah's hand, verbena, coconut milk, ginger beer) at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in Santa Rosa.

Garlic naan, pani puri, uttapam, tikka masala at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in Santa Rosa.