Patisserie Angelica, the iconic Sebastopol bakery headed by sisters Condra Easley and Debbie Morris has been sold. Chief Baker Condra said last spring she was ready to retire and will be heading abroad. Whispers of the sale were rampant at the recent Heirloom Turkey Sunday Supper where Easley was featured as the dessert chef.

The great news: Sonoma County’s Jennifer Bice (formerly of Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery) and Gergana Karabelov of Mommy’s Yummy’s will be taking over.

“The legacy continues! We are passing the torch to these amazingly talented and creative ladies!#patisserieangelica #sebastopolbakery#nongmoandorganicallyfocus ed #localbusiness#keepitlocal #keepitsustainable #industryleaders@gerganakarabelov @jennifer.bice” read a Facebook post for Patisserie Angelica.

It’s a win-win for the 24-year old bakery that was founded in Santa Rosa and moved to Sebastopol more than a decade ago. With a focus on local, sustainable and organic ingredients, it’s been a go-to for wedding cakes and pastries for years.

Jennifer Bice sold Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery in Dec. 2015 to Swiss company Emmi. More details to come.