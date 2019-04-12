Fern Bar at The Barlow in Sebastopol has launched an Italian Apertivo Hour, serving up low-ABV cocktails from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

On the menu are classic herbal aperitifs made to stimulate the appetite including the Aperol Spritz, Biciletta (Campari, white wine, soda) and French 75 (Gin, sparkling wine, simple syrup).

Guests can also mix and match liqueurs, vermouth and bitters for a personalized drink.

Need something stronger? Draft cocktails will be offered at a discount during happy hour.

There are special nibbles, natch, from Chef Joe Zobel who will riff on cicchetti — small snacks made to accompany cocktails (curried dumplings with roasted vegetable yogurt, beer-battered spring onion with fermented allium aioli or cabbage rabe kimchi with burnt sesame).

6780 Depot St Suite 120, Sebastopol, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com.