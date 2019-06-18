Slide 1 of 38 Tony's Seafood, Marshall: After a two-year remodel by the owners of Hog Island Oyster Co., Tony’s has been reborn into a vibrant, modern seafood house with some of the best food and views of Tomales Bay. Shells are what you’re here for, or more specifically what’s in them — clams, mussels, crab, shrimp and, of course, oysters. Great chowder - no flour to thicken it and only fresh clams. Super family-friendly. 18863 Shoreline Highway, Marshall.

Slide 2 of 38 Outdoor seating at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 38 Clam chowder at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 38 Table at Tony’s Seafood in Marshall. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 38 Hog Island Oysters and the Marshall Store, Marshall: I think it’s a toss up between these two spots, depending on what you’re after. Oysters are stellar at both, and the views are both excellent. Lines, however, can be long and reservations are highly recommended for Hog Island. 20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, 19225 State Rt 1. Marshall. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 7 of 38 Breanna Kuhl, left, and Kieran Collins picnic at the Hog Island Farm and Oyster Bar picnic area in Marshall. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 8 of 38 A sampler plate of Rockefeller, left, barbecued, and Kilpatrick oysters at The Marshall Store. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 9 of 38 The outdoor seating area at The Marshall Store, in Marshall. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 38 Dungeness Crab Sandwich at The Marshall Store. (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 11 of 38 Nick’s Cove, Marshall: Crab Poutine, ahi poke, cioppino and IPA battered fish and chips with wild rock cod are popular dishes at this seafood-forward roadhouse on the coast. Adorable cottages, many of which are right on the water, allow visitors to stay next door. 23240 CA-1, Marshall. (Photo courtesy of Nick's Cove/Val Atkinson)

Slide 13 of 38 Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen, Dillon Beach: The duo behind The Bodega food truck quietly took over at the historic Dillon Beach Resort earlier this year, transitioning from their mobile kitchen to a roomier brick-and-mortar spot. Inspired by farm and sea, the seasonal menu is a simple, family-friendly lineup of dishes like smoked McFarland trout dip with cucumber, dill, creme fraiche and crackers, Bellwether Farms Ricotta Toast with marinated vegetables, clam chowder with fennel cream, bacon, potatoes and grilled focaccia, and the well-loved “Bodega Sandwich,” a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with smoky aioli, slaw, house pickles and a salad. 1 Beach Avenue, Dillon Beach. (Photo by Houston Porter)

Slide 14 of 38 Chowder at Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 38 The Bodega sandwich at Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 38 Stemple Creek burger at Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 38 Tomales Bay Foods, Point Reyes Station: A favorite picnic supply spot where you can grab some Cowgirl Creamery (and other) cheese, sandwiches, wine and bread to sustain your day at the coast. Cowgirl’s Red Hawk washed rind cheese is made in Point Reyes, as you can smell distinctly, though the rest of their products are made in Petaluma. 80 4th St, Point Reyes Station. Don't miss nearby Bovine Bakery and Station House Cafe. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 19 of 38 Osteria Stellina, Point Reyes Station: The Strozzapreti with meat ragu was honestly one of the best bowls of pasta in recent memory at this authentic Italian eatery. Wood-fired pizzas with toppings like Straus cream braised leeks, oysters, lemon thyme and parsley are stunning and freshly made pastas with water buffalo ragu and fresh oregano keep locals and visitors coming back. 11285 CA-1, Point Reyes Station. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 20 of 38 Spud Point Crab Company, Bodega Bay: We’ve been sussing out the best crab sandwich and so far Spud Point is still our favorite. We’re fans of their homemade chowder, as well, which even locals (we asked) said is the best in the Bay. 1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 21 of 38 Fisherman's Cove, Bodega Bay: Located next to Spud Point, Fisherman’s Cove is an incredible dining spot at the harbor. Crab sandwiches are served on ciabatta-style bread, and generous with the crab. Grilled oysters rock and the chowder is solid. A definite must-stop. 1850 Bay Flat Rd., Bodega Bay. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 22 of 38 Roadhouse Coffee, Bodega Bay: Tucked away in a small shopping center on the way to the harbor, Roadhouse Coffee is a tiny, mostly-locals coffeehouse with free Wifi, a solid Red Eye to get you going and award-winning blueberry coffee cake. You’ll probably end up chatting politics or clam chowder with one of the regulars, or watch the steady flow of friends and neighbors stream in and out, but either way, it’s a sunny spot to relax and read a book. 1580 Eastshore Rd, Bodega Bay. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 23 of 38 Estero Cafe, Valley Ford: This chef-favorite isn’t much of a secret anymore, and that’s a good thing for the rest of us. Breakfast and lunch served all day using pristine local ingredients from a who’s who of local purveyors. On the weekend, they’ve got bottomless mimosas and special Benedict, but you’ll want to make sure you leave room for their famous Huevos Rancheros, wild mushroom omelets and chicken-fried steak. On the lunch menu, Stemple Creek burgers or the crab roll are favorites. True farm to table eats. 4450 Highway 1, Valley Ford. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 25 of 38 Rocker Oysterfellers, Valley Ford: A destination spot for great cocktails, oysters, a killer patio and Southern-inspired food. There's no ocean view, but it's wicked cool just the same. Don’t miss the Hangtown fry, shrimp and grits or Rocker burger with pimento cheese. 14415 Shoreline Hwy, Valley Ford.

Slide 26 of 38 Valley Ford Cheese + Creamery: Favorite cheesemakers have opened a storefront that includes breakfast goodies like scones and muffins along with daily lunch and dinner specials. Recently, Raclette cheese over potatoes and pickled onions were featured, along with cheese tastings, soft serve ice cream, sandwiches and picnic supplies. 14390 Valley Ford Rd, Valley Ford. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 27 of 38 Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: Perched on a rocky knoll just above the Russian River estuary, this casual beach shack is an insider’s secret. Not only does the café micro-roast its own coffee (with excellent pourovers), but also makes its own soups, breads and other baked goods using organic and non-GMO ingredients each morning. The food is ridiculously good, especially when you’re sitting outside watching paddleboarders float by. California 1 10439, Jenner.

Slide 28 of 38 Coast Kitchen at Timber Cove: Since 1963, the redwood and stone Timber Cove resort has been a fun, if somewhat funky, retreat. A lavish renovation in 2016 turned it into a truly deluxe destination, with a tasty Cal-cuisine restaurant to match. Menu includes smoked trout chowder, pan seared halibut, Tomales Bay oysters and charcuterie boards. 21780 CA-1, Jenner.

Slide 29 of 38 Harbor House Inn, Elk: This remote 25-seat coastal restaurant recently earned a Michelin star for its multi-course tasting menu featuring locally produced and foraged ingredients. The Elk restaurant and inn has received critical acclaim locally since opening in May 2018 after being carefully renovated by owner Edmund Jin. 5600 CA-1, Elk. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 31 of 38 Summer squash, green garlic, preserved lemon and fava from chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 32 of 38 Spot prawn with kelp vinegar, and horseradish from chef Chef Matt Kammerer at the Harbor House in Elk along the Mendocino coast. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 33 of 38 Albion River Inn, Albion: Spectacular views and spectacular food at this charming inn. Chef Stephen Smith is a heavy hitter with a coastal-focused menu and house sommelier Mark Bowery has landed the restaurant on the Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence list for nearly two decades. Smoked duck with sweet onion marmalade, white truffle mac and cheese, and Bouillabaisse with bay scallops, rock shrimp, mussels and saffron are top picks. 3790 CA-1, Albion. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 34 of 38 Wild Fish, Little River: Hidden behind a small convenience store and gas station, Wild Fish is the best restaurant you’ve never heard of in Mendocino. Using carefully sourced local products, including seafood from nearby Noyo Harbor, nearly everything on the menu just sings out to be ordered. There are just 10 tiny tables inside, so make sure to call ahead for reservations. 7750 California 1, Little River. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 35 of 38 Circa 62, Inn at Schoolhouse Creek, Little River: Breakfast/brunch only, but what a way to start the morning. Creative dishes like hard cider french toast with caramelized apples, bacon mushroom hash, kimchi pancakes with avocado Hollandaise and Huevos Rancheros with chicken tinga are tantalizing. It's a tiny spot and they don't take reservations. 7051 North Highway 1, Little River. (Photo by Michael Utin‎/Facebook)

Slide 37 of 38 Good Life Cafe & Bakery, Mendocino: Mile high pies and quiches, vegan curry, Shepherd's pie, fancy coffee drinks and tons of tasty pastries at this quirky cafe. Indoor and outdoor seating, great for take-away and quick bites. 10483 Lansing St, Mendocino. (Courtesy photo)