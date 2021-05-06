Six issues | One Great Price

Best Sonoma Getaways for Moms Who Need a Break

Because you're worth it. 

Moms have had a particularly stressful year since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. According to a Kaiser Foundation survey last summer, 69 percent of mothers said they’ve experienced adverse health effects from the stress and worry of the pandemic. In addition to juggling their children’s home schooling, schedules and activities, and their own work, they have continued to do more of the household chores than their (male) spouse or partner, says a Pew Research survey.

If you’re a mom, you don’t need research to back up what you most likely already know — that many moms are burned out. What moms may need however — not just on Mother’s Day but every day of the year — is some extra appreciation and pampering. For some time out alone or with friends, we’ve got a few getaway ideas for moms who need a break. Click through the gallery above for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

