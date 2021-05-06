Best Sonoma Getaways for Moms Who Need a Break

Very wine country — Kenwood Inn & Spa: Set amid Sonoma vineyards in a Mediterranean villa, the Kenwood Inn and Spa will make you feel like a principessa. This upscale getaway destination is well-suited for a once in a lifetime get-together with your best friends. 10400 Sonoma Highway 12, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com . (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Swing chairs have been attached to an oak tree at Gaige House + Ryokan in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)

Super zen — Gaige House + Ryokan: Feel a world away at this Sonoma Valley favorite. Built in the 1800s, the historic property features 9 ryokan-style suites with a private karesansui rock garden and a deep granite soaking tub. A meditation deck overlooks Calabazas Creek. 3540 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-935-0237, thegaigehouse.com . (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)

Stylish and retro — Autocamp Russian River: Treat mom right with a peaceful night in one of these super-chic mid-century minimalist Airstream campers. Have a glass of wine by the fire in the clubhouse or borrow a bike to head into downtown Guerneville for dinner. 14120 Old Cazadero Rd., Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Adrenaline rush — Sonoma Treehouse Adventures: Sleep in a treehouse anchored safely in the center of a stunning old-growth redwood grove. You'll access your yurt via a gently-swaying suspension bridge, and a tree trunk comes right up through the center of the room — wild! 6250 Bohemian Hwy., Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

Farm life — Beltane Ranch: The sunny rooms in this two-story ranch overlook rolling pastures and manicured rose gardens, above. Outdoorsy moms will love the animals here, including longhorn cattle, chickens, and Wally the Wooly Weeder, one of a team of adorable sheep on weed-control patrol. 11775 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. 707-823-4233, beltaneranch.com . (Courtesy of Beltane Ranch)

A grand debut — Montage Healdsburg: For moms who love a splurge, try the bungalows at this splashy new resort, which was recently named among " the best new hotels in the world ." Two big draws: on-site vineyards by Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars, and terrific cocktail culture on the restaurant's sunny patio. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehealdsburg.com (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)

Best glamping — Wildhaven Sonoma: Find a friendly vibe at this popular new collection of upscale tent cabins , where you can walk right down to beaches along the Russian River, take an outdoor yoga class, or rent bikes and canoes for an active afternoon. 2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com (Courtesy of Wildhaven Sonoma)

Hot tub dreams — Bodega Bay Lodge: The location is tops, just feet from the edge of the tidal wetlands at Doran Regional Park, and moms can soak in a gorgeous, glass-fronted hot tub overlooking the beach. Walk to nearby Fishetarian for delicious seafood. 103 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, bodegabaylodge.com (Courtesy of Bodega Bay Lodge)

Moms have had a particularly stressful year since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. According to a Kaiser Foundation survey last summer, 69 percent of mothers said they’ve experienced adverse health effects from the stress and worry of the pandemic. In addition to juggling their children’s home schooling, schedules and activities, and their own work, they have continued to do more of the household chores than their (male) spouse or partner, says a Pew Research survey.

If you’re a mom, you don’t need research to back up what you most likely already know — that many moms are burned out. What moms may need however — not just on Mother’s Day but every day of the year — is some extra appreciation and pampering. For some time out alone or with friends, we’ve got a few getaway ideas for moms who need a break. Click through the gallery above for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.