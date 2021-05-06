Best Sonoma Getaways for Moms Who Need a Break

Slide 1 of 19
Hot tub dreams — Bodega Bay Lodge: The location is tops, just feet from the edge of the tidal wetlands at Doran Regional Park, and moms can soak in a gorgeous, glass-fronted hot tub overlooking the beach. Walk to nearby Fishetarian for delicious seafood. 103 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, bodegabaylodge.com (Courtesy of Bodega Bay Lodge)
Slide 2 of 19
Best glamping — Wildhaven Sonoma: Find a friendly vibe at this popular new collection of upscale tent cabins, where you can walk right down to beaches along the Russian River, take an outdoor yoga class, or rent bikes and canoes for an active afternoon. 2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com (Courtesy of Wildhaven Sonoma)
Slide 3 of 19
A Russian River swimming hole is just steps from the campsite. (Courtesy of Wildhaven Sonoma)
Slide 4 of 19
A grand debut — Montage Healdsburg: For moms who love a splurge, try the bungalows at this splashy new resort, which was recently named among "the best new hotels in the world." Two big draws: on-site vineyards by Jesse Katz of Aperture Cellars, and terrific cocktail culture on the restaurant's sunny patio. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehealdsburg.com (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)
Slide 5 of 19
Montage Healdsburg's swimming pool offers spectacular views of the vineyards. (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)
Slide 6 of 19
Farm life — Beltane Ranch: The sunny rooms in this two-story ranch overlook rolling pastures and manicured rose gardens, above. Outdoorsy moms will love the animals here, including longhorn cattle, chickens, and Wally the Wooly Weeder, one of a team of adorable sheep on weed-control patrol. 11775 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. 707-823-4233, beltaneranch.com. (Courtesy of Beltane Ranch)
Slide 7 of 19
Balcony view at Beltane Ranch. (Courtesy of Beltane Ranch)
Slide 8 of 19
Adrenaline rush — Sonoma Treehouse Adventures: Sleep in a treehouse anchored safely in the center of a stunning old-growth redwood grove. You'll access your yurt via a gently-swaying suspension bridge, and a tree trunk comes right up through the center of the room — wild! 6250 Bohemian Hwy., Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)
Slide 9 of 19
Zipline through the redwoods with Sonoma Canopy Tours in Occidental. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat, 2014)
Slide 10 of 19
Stylish and retro —Autocamp Russian River: Treat mom right with a peaceful night in one of these super-chic mid-century minimalist Airstream campers. Have a glass of wine by the fire in the clubhouse or borrow a bike to head into downtown Guerneville for dinner. 14120 Old Cazadero Rd., Guerneville, 888-405-7553, autocamp.com. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)
Slide 11 of 19
Cape Cod Airstream bedroom. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)
Slide 12 of 19
Super zen — Gaige House + Ryokan: Feel a world away at this Sonoma Valley favorite. Built in the 1800s, the historic property features 9 ryokan-style suites with a private karesansui rock garden and a deep granite soaking tub. A meditation deck overlooks Calabazas Creek. 3540 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-935-0237, thegaigehouse.com. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)
Slide 13 of 19
Soaking tup in a Ryokan Zen Suite at Gaige House + Ryokan in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)
Slide 14 of 19
Swing chairs have been attached to an oak tree at Gaige House + Ryokan in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)
Slide 15 of 19
Very wine country — Kenwood Inn & Spa: Set amid Sonoma vineyards in a Mediterranean villa, the Kenwood Inn and Spa will make you feel like a principessa. This upscale getaway destination is well-suited for a once in a lifetime get-together with your best friends. 10400 Sonoma Highway 12, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)
Slide 16 of 19
The pool at Kenwood Inn & Spa. (Courtesy of Kennwood Inn & Spa)
Slide 17 of 19
The new spa at Kenwood Inn & Spa. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)
Slide 18 of 19
Special bath treatments are available at Kenwood Inn & Spa. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)
Slide 19 of 19
Relax in the spa area at Kenwood Inn & Spa. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)