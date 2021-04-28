Local Hotel Named Among ‘Best New Hotels in The World’

Travel + Leisure magazine just released its 16th annual “It List,” a selection of the top new hotels in the world. Among the 70 properties to be recognized this year is Montage Healdsburg, a luxury resort that opened in December of last year.

“Sonoma County’s most significant hotel opening in years faithfully embodies the area’s unspoiled, agricultural setting,” said Travel + Leisure about the Healdsburg property.

Montage Healdsburg is set on 258 acres of oak woodland and vineyards. The property includes a main lodge and 130 bungalow-style guest suites designed to blend with the surrounding landscape. The elevated bungalows come with stone and wood flooring, airy decks and spacious patios with stone fire pits. Most rooms have outdoor showers. Room rates range from $695 to $1,695 per night; the presidential suite, which spans more than 4,600 square feet, is $10,000 a night.

The resort grounds include pathways lined by lavender and gardenia and lawns spaced among the vineyards. Winemaker Jesse Katz of Aperture Estate in Healdsburg designed the hotel’s vineyard and will use grapes from the property to make estate wines. The resort also has partnered with Sonoma County Bee Company, which will manage the resort’s five-hive apiary and use honey and wax to craft custom products for the onsite spa.

The Montage property also is home to Hazel Hill, a “terroir-to-table” restaurant that overlooks vineyards and hundreds of acres of undeveloped land. Its Olive Terrace, with fire pits and cozy rocking chairs, is a popular spot for cocktails with a view.

“Stepping onto the Montage Resort’s sweeping patio perched high above the Alexander Valley is a jaw-dropping, showstopping adventure that requires at least one oooh and ahhhh no matter how fancy you are,” said dining editor Heather Irwin in a recent review.

