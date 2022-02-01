Top Sonoma County Spots for Your Morning Coffee

Slide 1 of 22 Flying Goat Coffee, Healdsburg: Yes, the coffee at Flying Goat is good. Is it the best on this list? Maybe, honestly. But what to order? Go for the Aztec Mocha with double espresso, Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk. 419 Center St., Healdsburg, flyinggoatcoffee.com (Jenna Fisher/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 22 Black Oak Coffee Roasters, Healdsburg: Located in the former Flying Goat space on 324 Center St. (not to be confused with the express spot at 419 Center St.), Black Oak Coffee Roasters serves its award-winning brews in a chic, minimalist environment. For a touch of sweetness, try the Lovers Lane Latte with local wildflower honey and dusted with bee pollen, or the smooth Lavender Latte with homemade lavender syrup and an organic lavender garnish. 324 Center St., Healdsburg, 866-390-1427, blackoakcoffee.com (Black Oak Coffee)

Slide 3 of 22 Lavender latte from Black Oak Coffee Roasters in Healdsburg. (Black Oak Coffee Roasters)

Slide 4 of 22 Plank Coffee, Healdsburg and Cloverdale: Plank Coffee, with locations in Healdsburg and Cloverdale, is a great pit stop on a commute or weekend excursion. There are plenty of coffees and breakfast bites to choose from at this trendy cafe, as well as vegan options and milk alternatives. Fan favorites include the flavorful Cinnabang and the spiced, chocolatey Mayan Mocha. 175 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-0572; 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-6187, plankcoffee.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 22 Brew, Santa Rosa: There's more to Brew than a regular cup of joe. From its rotating lists of herbal-inspired lattes and stellar craft beers to its open and welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a sunny afternoon on the patio reading or — as we sometimes like to do — conducting an interview. The cafe’s vegan wrap and avocado toast are favorites around our office at lunchtime. 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Slide 6 of 22 For a taste of a food trend that never goes cold, order Brew's avocado toast. (Shana Bull)

Slide 7 of 22 A'Roma Roasters, Santa Rosa: This brick coffee shop in Railroad Square is popular among college kids and artsy people, who come for the caffeine fix and stay (late) for the live music (A'Roma Roasters stays open later than most other local cafes). There are plenty of fresh roasts to choose from, including the signature Iced A’Roma coffee with vanilla or a silky cappuccino (tip: try it with a coconut macaroon). 95 5th St., Santa Rosa, 707-576-7765, aromaroasters.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 22 Crooks Coffee, Santa Rosa: This downtown coffeeshop is located just across the street from the Sonoma Magazine office on Santa Rosa’s Mendocino Avenue. We love their creme brûlée lattes and wide selection of pastries, plus they get extra bonus points for the shop’s airy and modern interior design. 404c Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, crookscoffee.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 22 Avid Coffee, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa: Formerly Acre Coffee, this popular local coffee chain has a new owner and a new name. (The former ownership group operates Acre Pizza, a spinoff of the coffee business that opened early 2020). The new owner, Rob Daly, has had a lengthy career in the coffee business starting at Wolf Coffee, then Starbucks and later served as CEO of Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, so expect good espressos and more at three locations in Sebastopol, Petaluma and Santa Rosa. avidcoffee.com/locations. (Acre Coffee)

Slide 10 of 22 Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co.: Starting off as Petaluma Coffee Company in 1989 before incorporating tea into their business in 1998, founders Gardner and Sheila Bride have been brewing high quality coffee with pride for over 30 years. Enjoy the aroma of freshly ground coffee beans in the welcoming cafe while sipping on a simple yet robust $1 coffee or more complex brews, like the seasonal creamy Gingerbread Latte. 212 2nd St., Petaluma, 707-763-2727, petalumacoffee.com (Laura Schneider/Petaluma Coffee & Tea)

Slide 11 of 22 Cotati Coffee Company: Full of whimsy and local charm, Cotati Coffee Company serves up creative caffeinated drinks and locally sourced pastries. Try interesting craft brews, such as the Mounds Mocha that tastes just like the chocolate coconut candy bar or the decadent Crème Brûlée Latte made with a toasted marshmallow and caramel syrup. Coffee is served in a quirky “T-Rexacorn” cup (that’s part Tyrannosaurus rex, part unicorn) and features fun foam art, like bears, dragons and other unique designs. 8225 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-992-0005, cotaticoffeecompany.biz (Amy S./Yelp)

Slide 12 of 22 Café Scooteria, Sonoma: If you need a caffeine fix while getting your motorcycle serviced, this is the place for you. At Café Scooteria, nestled next to Sonoma’s Wingo Motorcycles shop, high-quality coffee and retro vehicles go hand-in-hand: The drive-thru cafe is built around a 1966 Lambretta three-wheeled scooter. Pair an espresso with a croissant before you cruise down the road. 455 W Napa St., Sonoma, 707-938-0800 (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 22 Barking Dog Roasters, Sonoma: Sonoma's Barking Dog Roasters is a no-frills, no-gimmicks place where you'll find what is arguably the best cup of coffee in Sonoma Valley. They've been roasting coffee beans the way they like it for more than 20 years, which is good news for the Sonoma locals who flock to this funky mainstay on Highway 12. Our pick for a cozy afternoon? A classic cafe au lait, paired with one of their house-made pear cinnamon muffin. 18133 CA-12, Sonoma, barkingdogroasters.com (Courtesy of Barking Dog Roasters)

Slide 14 of 22 Sunflower Caffe, Sonoma: Located right on Sonoma’s historic square, this Wine Country brunch classic is — we know – not what one would describe as a coffee shop. But we decided it warranted a mention here for its perfect location for people watching (plus its great coffee!). Come for the extensive brunch menu and chai lattes; stay for the location, location, location. 421 1st St. W., Sonoma, sonomasunflower.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 22 Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, Sebastopol: Taylor Lane’s origin story is just about the most gosh darn West County tale of business success we’ve ever heard. Their roasting operation began in 1993, inside an old barn on a serene 100-acre farm on Occidental’s Taylor Lane. Formerly Taylor Maid, the Sebastopol shop is a never-miss when it comes to quality coffees. Go for their lavender latte, a classic cappuccino or something with their homemade pumpkin syrup for a cozy dose of fall vibes. 6790 McKinley St. #170, Sebastopol, taylorlane.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 22 Sunshine Coffee Roasters, Sebastopol and Forestville: With espresso bar locations in Forestville and Sebastopol, Sunshine Roasters is a West County favorite. This coffee shop has been roasting small-batch, organic coffee since 2004, but has since expanded into two brick-and-mortar retail locations, where regulars sing the praises of their specialty horchata lattes and the friendly baristas behind the bar. Fancy espresso drinks not your thing? Their cold brew easily puts many big name coffee companies’ to shame. 6656 Front St., Forestville; 1691 CA-116, Sebastopol, sunshinecoffeeroasters.com (Courtesy of Sunshine Coffee Roasters)

Slide 17 of 22 Retrograde Coffee Roasters, Sebastopol: This Sebastopol outpost is a mainstay for West County locals who rave about the bergamot cold brew, house-made hem-coconut milk and specialty lattes — cardamom and turmeric are constant favorites. The small batch bean roastery began as a pop up at an Oakland bagel shop in the spring of 2014. In short order, the company moved north to Sonoma County, opening up its brick-and-mortar location in downtown Sebastopol. 130 South Main St., 103, Sebastopol, retrograderoasters.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 22 Packs of various coffee blends at Retrograde Coffee Roasters in Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 22 Gold Coast Coffee & Bakery, Duncans Mills: A favorite stop on the way to the coast for excellent coffee and housemade pastries on the deck, surrounded by greenery. Come for the heavenly Cafe Cubano and iced mochas, stay for the devilish cinnamon buns and bear claws. 25377 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills, 707-865-1441, duncansmills.net/gccpage.html

Slide 20 of 22 Roadhouse Coffee, Bodega Bay: This charming cafe by the Bodega Harbor is filled with books, local artwork and stringed instruments that adorn the walls, making it one of the homiest coffee shops in the county. Order the local favorite cinnamon-spiced Mexican Mocha with the buttery, crumbly blueberry coffee cake. 1580 Eastshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-360-8856 (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 22 Cafe Aquatica, Jenner: You’d be hard-pressed to find a Sonoma County coffee shop with a better view than Jenner’s Cafe Aquatica. Situated at the mouth of the Russian River, the (surprise, surprise) aquatic-themed coffee shop has a large outdoor seating area, where patrons can sip their morning brews just feet from the water’s edge. Hungry? Their menu offers plenty of options (veggie and vegan, included) to munch on while you take in the view. 10439 CA-1, Jenner, cafeaquaticajenner.com (Courtesy of Cafe Aquatica)

Slide 22 of 22 A brew with a view at Cafe Aquatica in Jenner. (Courtesy of Cafe Aquatica)