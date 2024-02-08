Best Places to Get Fresh Dungeness Crab in Sonoma County

Dungeness crab season in Northern California seems to get shorter every year. In 2024, commercial boats weren’t allowed out until mid-January, meaning crab lovers are extra-eager to get a bite of the sweet crustaceans that live just off the coast.

These delicately-flavored crabs have meaty claws and yield a hefty amount of meat for their size, compared to King or Snow crabs. To get a taste during the short window that they are available fresh, we have put together a list of favorite restaurants for Dungeness.

Fresh and cooked crabs are also readily available at local grocers and seafood shops, like Anna’s Seafood in Petaluma (901 Lakeville St.) or Santa Rosa Seafood (946 Santa Rosa Ave.).

Bodega Bay

Spud Point: Always jammed, always great. A crab sammie on a soft roll and chowder comes with plenty of garlicky goodness. Locals will tell you this is “the” destination for local crab, and they’re not wrong. 1910 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9472, spudpointcrabco.com

Fisherman’s Cove: Barbecue oysters are always my favorite here, but their crab sandwich on toasted ciabatta is another must-have. It comes with a choice of cocktail sauce or dill aioli. 1850 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4238, fishermanscovebodegabay.com

Ginocchios Kitchen: You’re here for the sandwich — buttery, griddled slices of white bread hold huge chunks of freshly picked crab and a slice of melted cheese. It’s a messy affair and resplendently rich, so you could probably split one with a friend or take some home for later, especially since the chowder here is also required. 1410 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4359, ginochioskitchen.com

Anello Family Crab and Seafood: Follow the bright orange crab signs to this dock-to-table family crabbing operation. Giant live crabs are pulled out of the tank, immediately cooked and put on ice. We’ve never had a crab this fresh, sweet and delicious. Ever. Open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1820 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-232-8002, anellofamilyseafood.com

Fishetarian Fish Market: Their chowder game is strong, but you can also buy fresh crab, crab sandwiches and crab cakes at this super casual walk-up cafe. 599 Highway 1 S., Bodega Bay, 707-875-9092, fishetarianfishmarket.com

Gourmet Au Bay: A serious upgrade from coastal crab shacks, with a great selection of wines sold by the glass. A glass of crisp rosé will start things off nicely. Meaty crab cakes arrive in a sizzling mini cast-iron skillet with a nickel-size dollop of creamy aioli. Crispy-edged and full of crab, these are a winner. 1412 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9875, gourmetaubay.com

Inland spots

Bag O’ Crab: Combos are the best bet at this eat-with-your-fingers spot. Grab a bib and some wet naps and dive into mix-and-match plates that include Dungeness crab, king crab legs, clams, crawfish, shrimp and lobster ($31.95 to $83.95). 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-843-7267. bagocrabusa.com

Simmer Claw Bar: This sprawling restaurant features a mashup of Vietnamese and Cajun cuisine. Seafood typically includes head-on shrimp, snow crab legs, King Crab legs, crawfish, Dungeness crab, Manila clams, mussels and lobster. You can mix and match or buy by the pound. Sauces (lemon pepper, garlic butter, Cajun or their signature Simmer Sauce) kick up the party. 595 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, 707-806-2080, simmerclawbar.com

Worth the trip to Marin

Tony’s Seafood: Now owned by Hog Island Oyster Co., this historic waterfront roadhouse is absolutely tops for seafood. During crab season, they offer local Dungeness crab hot or chilled with melted butter and lemon. Make sure to get a few oysters while you’re there. 18863 Shoreline Highway, Marshall, 415-663-1107, hogislandoysters.com.