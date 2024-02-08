11 Brand New Sonoma County Restaurants You Gotta Try

We’re Open!

Himalayan Grill and Dosa: The key word here is dosa. These thin Indian crepes filled with potatoes, paneer or other goodies are impossible to find in Sonoma County. Though the owners of this Petaluma eatery are from Nepal, they’ve nailed this fermented rice and lentil south Indian street food as well as thick momo and incredible apricot curry. 5306 Old Redwood Highway North, Petaluma, 707-665-0644, himalayanpetaluma.com.

Mezzeluna: I recently wrote about this new Greek/Turkish restaurant in Cotati that serves moussaka, spanakopita, saganaki and other traditional dishes. 8099 La Plaza A, Cotati, 707-992-0101, mezzeluna.com.

Bistro 101: Graton Casino’s new casual American bistro has former Pullman Kitchen chef John Trunk at the helm. The all-day menu includes rotisserie chicken noodle soup, Maine lobster melt, grilled bao buns, fresh salads and bowls, a seared ahi tuna Reuben, smash burgers, steak fries and a hearty bistro breakfast. Open from 7 a.m. to midnight, plant-based options. 288 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-588-7055, gratonresortcasino.com.

Bliss Sandwich and Boba Cafe: Why this pint-size boba shop looks like the inside of The Venetian is anyone’s guess, but the crystal chandelier and cloud fresco add a touch of class to their tasty banh mi and milk teas. 622 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-843-5879.

Mo’z Cafe: The sprawling Mary’s Pizza Shack space on Fourth Street has been reborn as an all-day breakfast cafe offering lunch and dinner options. If you’re a fan of the Crepevine, you’ll be right at home with their extensive sweet and savory crepe menu, omelets and Benedicts — not to mention the incredibly similar menu signage. The San Francisco-based eatery also offers cold and hot sandwiches, burgers, salads and pasta. 615 Fourth St., Santa Rosa

Nana’s Cafe: East meets West in this casual cafe at the Roxy Theater. Vietnamese sandwiches, beef stick kebabs and boba; breakfast sandwiches, crepes, wraps and burritos. 85 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Rinconcito Andahuaylino: New Peruvian restaurant at the Brickyard Center in downtown Santa Rosa is a sleeper but offers solid ceviches. 458 B St., Santa Rosa, 707-623-9230.

Tisza Bistro: After his Eastern European restaurant closed in 2020, chef Krisztian Karkus moved his schnitzel-making skills to the Windsor Farmers Market, keeping his loyal fans happy. But the question always remained: When will you reopen? After nearly a year of rehabbing the former Singletree restaurant in Healdsburg, Karkus has a brick-and-mortar again. Dishes include his famous Wiener schnitzel and jagerschnitzel, along with chicken Cordon Bleu, spaetzle and Viennese Sacher torte. 165 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-291-5193, tiszabistro.com.

Golden Bear Station: The buzzy, new Kenwood restaurant from the owners of Animo veers toward Italian, with obsessively crafted pizzas and homemade pasta plus Animo favorites, including lobster in XO sauce with lemongrass tea. 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, goldenbearstation.com (no phone).

Allikai: The former culinary director of Stone Edge Farm’s EDGE restaurant, a $250 bespoke dining experience, has opened an approachable cafe and catering business focused on sandwiches, rice bowls, ceviche and desserts. Chef Fiorella Butron’s Peruvian upbringing, international restaurant experience and passion for holistic eating come together in this personal project. 678 W. Napa St., Sonoma, allikaigroup.com.

Trillium: Opened in November, this new Guerneville wine bar features small plates, including a Dungeness crab roll, ahi poke, charcuterie boards, salads and oysters. 16222 Main St., Guerneville, 707-604-5750, trillium.bar.