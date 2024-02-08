Sonoma Winery to Launch Ambitious New Restaurant

It’s been a minute since the town of Sonoma has seen a fine dining restaurant opening as ambitious as the forthcoming Enclos from Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery.

This spring, the luxe winery will launch an intimate, 30-set fine dining experience in downtown Sonoma headed by chef Brian Limoges, an alum of Atelier Crenn, Quince and Songbird in San Francisco — all Michelin-starred restaurants.

“Chef Limoges has an impressive culinary background, but what truly excites us about the future of Enclos is his genuine appreciation for the locale and his ability to create something magical out of simple ingredients,” said Mac McQuown, proprietor of Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery.

Chef Limoges will source produce from the winery’s 16-acre organic gardens just north of downtown Sonoma. The focus of the multi-course menu will be on seasonally-aligned dishes that pair well with Stone Edge Farm’s Bordeaux-style wines.

“Enclos presents a unique opportunity to lend to a fun fine dining destination featuring cuisine that playfully complements our intriguing bottles and vintages for a memorable guest experience,” said McQuown.

The dining space is located inside a renovated Victorian home at 139 E. Napa St., just off the Sonoma Plaza. The space opened in 2013 and was used as a private dining room and wine club until 2021, when it opened as Edge restaurant under chef Fiorella Butron.

Edge restaurant was “temporarily closed” for nearly a year, and Butron has since opened her own cafe and catering business, Allikai, at 678 W. Napa St.