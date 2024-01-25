13 New and Coming-Soon Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 22 New(ish) - Delicious Dish: This much-loved spot, which closed in December, has reopened in a new location with lunchtime sandwiches like elevated grilled cheese, Dungeness crab melt and muffuletta, as well as provisions to take home from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week. They also offer dinner for pickup or delivery Monday through Thursday with comforting dishes like meatloaf, salmon teriyaki and coconut shrimp. 565 Fifth St. W., Sonoma, 707-938-7013, deliciousdishsf.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 22 Bahn Mi Ahi Poke Bowl Salad at Delicious Dish in Sonoma (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 22 New - Marla SR Bakery and Cafe: You might think that all this local Santa Rosa bakery serves is fresh and delicious baked goods. Well, they do serve that. But they also serve breakfast, brunch and lunch. Oh, and don’t forget their sweet treats! Find it all at their location in Railroad Square, 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa, 707-852-4091, marlabakery.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 22 Fresh baked breads from Marla SR Bakery and Cafe November 16, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 22 New - Augie’s French: The latest endeavor from local restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark, Augie’s boasts hearty French fare in the heart of Santa Rosa. Feast on French classics like escargot while enjoying cocktails with a kick during their Happy Hour at 535 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-531-4400, augiesfrench.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 22 Escargots, from left, Boursin butter, lemon & pepper / black truffle butter / buffalo / garlic butter, parsley, Pernod from Augie’s French Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 22 Prime Burger Royale with comté cheese, onion marmalade, truffle mayo on a brioche bun with frites from Augie’s French Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. (Photo John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 22 New - Golden Bear Station: From the couple behind Sonoma's Animo and New York's Mu Ramen comes Golden Bear Station, an Italian-American restaurant that strives to become a haven for “aficionados of wine and gastronomy,” according to their website. The restaurant is located in the former Tips Roadside space, a renovated gas station/bar (taking "fueling up" to a whole new level). 8445 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, goldenbearstation.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 22 Caccio e Pepe with bucatini, 7 peppers and pecorino from the Golden Bear Station Thursday, January 11, 2023 on Hwy 12 in Kenwood. (Photo John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 22 A Burger Named Harlan from the Golden Bear Station Thursday, January 11, 2023 on Hwy 12 in Kenwood. (Photo John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 22 New - Sushi by Scratch: This luxe sushi spot, with locations in Beverly Hills, Montecito, Miami, Austin, Chicago, Montreal and Seattle, is a favorite of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Sample its one-of-a-kind, 17-course omakase feast at Healdsburg's The Matheson for $185. The menu is all-nigiri sushi and the feast limited to 12 diners at a time. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, sushibyscratchrestaurants.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 22 Albacore sushi by chef Willer Larreal at Sushi by Scratch in Healdsburg on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 22 Chawanmushi with fresh cut scallions, mitake mushrooms, and black caviar prepared by chef Willer Larreal at Sushi by Scratch in Healdsburg on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 22 New - Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken: This international chain has a mission — share South Korean fried chicken with as many people as possible. And it seems to be working, as a new location just opened up in Petaluma. The chicken wings are the main attraction, but they also offer fries, tacos, takoyaki and more. 447 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-241-3765, bonchon.com. (Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken)

Slide 15 of 22 Fried chicken and French fries from Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken. (Bonchon)

Slide 16 of 22 Coming soon - Hapa’s On the Mainland: This Hawaiian restaurant is aiming to bring the Aloha Spirit to Sonoma County with their Hawaiian fare and tiki bar. Keep your eyes peeled for this one, coming to 4618 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa, 707-322-2850, hapasmainland.com. (Hapa’s On the Mainland)

Slide 17 of 22 Coming soon - Stella: The team behind Glen Ellen Star restaurant is making big moves. Slated for a summer 2024 opening, this Italian-inspired restaurant will feature a dedicated pasta program, as well as a wood-fired grill and a wine bar. The restaurant will begin as a dinner-only concept. 9049 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 22 Coming soon - Brigitte Bistro: This French bistro will open in the former Wishbone space. We don’t know much about it yet, other than that it’s run by San Francisco-based chef Nick Ronan. There are rumors that we could see an opening sometime in the spring (but you didn’t hear that from me). 841 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. (David Templeton/Argus-Courier staff)

Slide 19 of 22 Coming soon - Shake Shack: The overhaul of Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa has drawn some attention, but no other new addition to the retail space is making as much waves as Shack Shake. The fast casual chain is known for its burgers and, of course, its shakes. Its opening is projected for winter 2024 at 911 Village Ct., Santa Rosa. (Shake Shack / Montgomery Village)

Slide 20 of 22 Coming soon - Buck’s Place: A new restaurant and bar is opening in the former Reel and Brand space. Buck’s Place will serve up beer, cocktails and bar snacks at the bar, and soup, salad and pies at the restaurant. A more fleshed-out menu, including pie at the bar and entrees at the restaurant, is coming soon. Watch out for a full opening, 401 Grove St., Sonoma, bucks-place.com. (Robbi Pengelly / Index-Tribune)

Slide 21 of 22 Coming soon - Tisza Bistro: This bistro initially opened in 2016, but closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now, mark your calendars for a grand reopening on Jan. 27. Make a reservation and look forward to dishes like wiener schnitzel and chicken cordon bleu. The restaurant's menu is ever-changing; the website tells patrons to “prepare to be surprised!” 165 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-291-5193, tiszabistro.com. (Erik Castro / The Press Democrat)