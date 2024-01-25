Frida Kahlo’s Great-Great-Nephew Is Hosting a Mexico City Dinner Series in Napa

Artist Frida Kahlo’s great-great-nephew, chef Diego Isunza Kahlo, offers a three-night interactive dinner series from Feb. 8 to 10 that will take diners on a virtual tour of Mexico City’s vibrant neighborhoods.

The eight-course meal, hosted at Napa’s Compline Restaurant, celebrates 24 hours of dining in the culinary mecca, starting and ending with breakfast. Guests can follow the journey on a map, and Isunza will offer his own stories with each dish.

“I present a menu in which, from breakfast through my midnight cravings, I will create a tour without respecting purisms or traditions imposed by the gastronomic police. These are the places, memories and flavors that in a very personal way have left a mark in my memory, in my heart and surely, in the size of my pants,” says Isunza Kahlo.

Reservations are $125 per person with the option to add an international wine pairing. More details and tickets available at https://shorturl.at/dpJY3.