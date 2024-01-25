This Brunch Pop-Up in Geyserville Is a Hidden Gem

The brunch gods are calling you to a new underground collab at the coolest bar in Sonoma County, the Geyserville Gun Club. Chef Kristine Gallagher is popping up at Diavola’s sister pub on the last two Sundays of the month for brunch and cocktails.

But this is no weak mimosa and dry scrambled eggs kind of situation — Gallagher’s menu includes dishes like a savory Belgian waffle with crispy prosciutto, whipped ricotta cheese and sweet chili jam; brisket hash and poached egg with candied jalapeño; biscuits and gravy; and Meyer lemon ricotta pancakes with lemon curd and blueberries.

To drink, try the Apple Jack Fizz with apple cinnamon syrup, vodka, heavy cream and citrus, a Bloody Mary with miso, Irish coffee with brown sugar whipped cream, or, ya know, a mimosa if that’s really what you’re craving.

The collaboration between GGCB owner Dino Bugica and Gallagher results from a longtime friendship between the two chefs.

“Dino and I always chatted about doing stuff together, and it just seemed to work now,” said Gallagher, a Farmhouse Inn alum and longtime winery chef. Until 2017, she owned a catering company and restaurant in Cloverdale called Savvy on First.

Children are welcome to the bar during brunch hours, and cartoons are on to keep little (and big) kids occupied. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and 25. 21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0036. For more details, go to Instagram.com/asavvykitchen.

