Guide to Sonoma County Crab Feeds 2024

It’s the time of year to celebrate the arrival of our beloved crustaceans. A plethora of local nonprofits and organizations will be hosting crab feeds throughout Sonoma County in January and February. Some feeds are all-you-can-eat, others feature no-host bars and most include raffles or auctions benefiting charities. Here is a list of some of the crab feeds in the area.

Jan. 20

37th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Pasta Feed, Friedman Center, Santa Rosa

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the annual feed, which is “Luau Style” this year. Attendees will enjoy Hawaiian music, local wines, a silent auction, raffles and other entertainment. Funds benefit local nonprofits, as well as West County high school seniors. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at russianriverrotary.ejoinme.org/tickets. 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-478-1805.

Jan. 21

Spoonbar Crab Feed, Spoonbar, Healdsburg

As a part of their Seafood Sundays, the Spoonbar restaurant is hosting a family-style crab feed. The meal is $59 per person and includes fresh crab with all the fixings. The crab will be paired with local chardonnay. Other items on the menu include focaccia, chicory salad, and macaroni and cheese. For more information, go to spoonbar.com/events. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com.

Jan. 26

PWC All You Can Eat Crab Feed, Petaluma Women’s Club Event Space, Petaluma

Drive-through takeout or dine-in with live auction. Dine-in is $75 per person and includes all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, salad, French bread, butter, beer, wine, soda and cake from 6 to 9 p.m. The live auction begins at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $120 for “Take-Out for Two,” which includes Dungeness crab, salad, French bread, butter and cake. Pickup is between 3 and 5:30 p.m. For more information go to petalumawomansclub.com. Tickets can be purchased at pdne.ws/3Hc7sD4. 518 B St., Petaluma, 707-762-4271.

Jan. 26-27

Gualala Lions Club Feed, Gualala Community Center, Gualala

Starting at 6 p.m., this 46th annual two-night feed features cracked crab, garden salad, garlic bread and wine. In addition to the food and drinks, guests can enjoy raffle prizes and other fun activities. Tickets are $55 per person. Purchase tickets at Four Eyed Frog Books, or call Lion Richard Ryder at 707-884-9606. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3tMdcAA. 47950 Center St., Gualala, 707-884-9606.

Jan. 27

Cloverdale Lion’s Club 21th Annual “All You Can Eat” Crab Feed, Cloverdale Citrus Fair Exhibit Room, Cloverdale

All-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad, rolls and ice cream, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle and door prizes. From 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a no-host cocktail hour. At 7 p.m., dinner will be served. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased with cash or check at the following local businesses: Cloverdale Saw and Mower Center, Moe’s Eagles Nest Deli, Sawmill Saloon, Ace Hardware of Cloverdale, Citrus Fair Office or through any Lion member. For more information, go to facebook.com/CloverdaleLionsClub. 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale, 707-953-9408.

Dunham School PTO 13th Annual Crab Feed, Hermann Sons Hall, Petaluma

A 21+ only crab feed featuring crab, pasta, salad, bread and dessert. The feed begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. In addition to enjoying food and drinks, guests can participate in a silent and live auction. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at pdne.ws/48IipJ3. For more information, go to dunhamsd.org. 860 Western Ave., Petaluma, dunhamptotreasurer@gmail.com.

Forestville Chamber of Commerce, Holy Ghost Hall, Forestville

The Forestville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its crab feed from 5 to 10 p.m. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes crab, pasta, salad and bread. Tickets are $70 per person, and can be purchased by calling 707-481-5565. 7960 Mill Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-481-5565, forestvillechamber.org.

Piner High School’s 15th Annual Crab Feed Dinner, Friedman Event Center, Santa Rosa

Piner Athletic Hall of Fame will host its 16th annual crab feed, benefiting the organization and its activities. This event also serves as a reunion for high school staff, students and alumni. A no-host bar with beer and wine will open at 5 p.m., and guests will be able to place bids for a silent auction and purchase raffle tickets. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at any of the five Oliver’s Market locations in Sonoma County. You can also mail in payments following instructions at pinerhalloffame.org. 4676 Mayette Ave., 707-571-7420.

Feb. 3

61th Annual Forestry Crab Feed, Holy Ghost Hall, Sebastopol

From 5 to 10 p.m., enjoy an all-you-can-eat feed including crab cioppino, marinated crab, shrimp salad, garlic bread and wine. The event also will feature dancing and other fun activities, as well as a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at pdne.ws/3vxsfi7. 7960 Mill Station Road, forestrycrabfeed.com.

Maria Carillo 24th Annual Crab Feed and Auction, Friedman Center, Santa Rosa

Doors for the all-you-can-eat feed open at 5 p.m. Dinner includes crab, clam chowder, Caesar salad, bread and dessert, with beer and wine available for purchase. A silent auction kicks off the night, followed by dinner and a live auction at 6:30 p.m., and lastly dessert and entertainment at 8 p.m. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at pdne.ws/3vszIz0. 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa.

The Montgomery Education Foundation, Saint Eugene Cathedral, Santa Rosa

The Montgomery Education Foundation will host their 14th annual crab feed, starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner includes crab, clam chowder, salad and bread, with a dessert table hosted by Project Grad. Beer, wine and soda will be available for purchase at a no-host bar. There will be an auction, as well as performances by Montgomery High students. Tickets are $45 for takeout, $70 for dining in and $600 for a VIP table. Purchase tickets at pdne.ws/3vobc1K. 2323 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.

Rohnert Park Rotary, Sally Tomatoes Event Center, Rohnert Park

From 5:30 to 9 p.m., the Rohnert Park Rotary Club will host its 5th annual Crab Feed and Seafood Festival. Tickets are available through registration before Jan. 31 and start at $85 per person. Table sponsorships are also available. For more information, go to rotaryrpc.org. Purchase tickets at pdne.ws/3S15DhE. 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park.

Feb. 10

14th Annual Kenwood Firefighters Association Crab Feed Benefit, Kenwood Fire Station, Kenwood

Kenwood’s Firefighters Association will host a crab feed with three seatings, at 4:30, 6 (sold out) and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased at the Kenwood Fire Station between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 707-833-2042 with any questions or for help purchasing a ticket. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3vDR5wz. 9045 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-2042.

21st Annual Crab Feed for Kids, Friedman Event Center, Santa Rosa

The Active 20-30 Club – Chapter 1029 “Ladies of the Redwood Empire” will host their 21st Annual “Tropical Shellebration” Crab Feed For Kids from 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and includes all-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad and garlic bread. There will be a silent auction and raffle prizes, plus a live band and dancing. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased at pdne.ws/3RLh64s. Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa.

Sebastopol Rotary’s Annual Crab Feed, Holy Ghost Hall, Sebastopol

All-you-can-eat fresh, home-cooked crab, as well as clam chowder, salad, bread, dessert and wine. The bar opens at 4 p.m., and the first dinner seating is at 5 p.m. while the second is at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by The Fabulous Luv Rusters. Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased at pdne.ws/48tgrMa. 7960 Mill Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-477-6510.

‘Hot’ Crab Feed Fundraiser, Rohnert Park Community Center, Rohnert Park

All-you-can-eat crab feed hosted by the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy ‘hot’ crab and Mary’s Pizza Shack pasta, salad, bread and dessert. Activities include a heads or tails game, a raffle and a no-host bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event ends at 9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $75; $85 after Jan. 19. Purchase tickets at pdne.ws/47y1VSd. 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 707-584-1415.

Feb. 10 – 11

Petaluma Riding and Driving Club, Petaluma

Dine in with an all-you-can-eat selection of food (Feb. 10 only) or drive by to pick up your crab feed (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11) at the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club. The menu includes crab, homemade pasta, salad, French bread and homemade dessert. For dining in, doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and a no-host bar. For pickup, arrive between 3 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 or between noon and 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Dine-in tickets are $87 for non-members, and $85 for members. Pickup is $72 for non-members and $70 for members. Purchase tickets at petalumaridingclub.com. 1820 Skillman Road, Petaluma, 415-420-3808.

Feb. 23

Sonoma County Democratic Party, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Democratic Party will host their 36th Annual Crab Feed featuring crab, pasta by Sally Tomatoes, a silent auction, guest speakers, a no-host bar and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for check in and the silent auction and cocktail hour. Dinner and the rest of the program follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $70 and can be purchased at pdne.ws/3vt6CPU. 351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-575-3029, sonomademocrats.org.