New Sparkling Wine Bar in Healdsburg Lets Guests Stay Overnight

“There’s something about sparkling wine, says winemaker Sarah Quider. “It’s a happy drink, and I want to make people happy.”

Quider and her sister, restaurateur Samantha Tilley, are set to open their new Bubble Bar in Healdsburg this Valentine’s Day. As a longtime senior vice president at Foley Family Wines, Quider knows her bubbles, and she is excited to showcase both well-known sparklers and more obscure finds from around the world. Tilley will curate appetizers to go alongside—caviar, pâté, charcuterie plates, and more.

The tasting room, housed in a beautifully renovated 1906 Queen Anne Victorian, also has an apartment upstairs for rent to overnight guests. But whether folks come for a tasting or an entire weekend, they’re sure to experience some lovely hospitality.

“Being a winemaker for 28 years, I like to try new wines,” explains Quider. “There are so many beautiful wines in the world.”

healdsburgbubblebar.com

