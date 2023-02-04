10 Favorite Indian Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 17 Cumin: After a butter chicken versus tikka masala smackdown, I think I've finally figured it out: They're both delicious. Cumin is one of my favorite Indian restaurants for both, along with authentic Himalayan momos and more. 170 Farmers Lane, Suite 8, Santa Rosa, 707-771-8336, cuminsantarosa.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 17 Lamb khadi at Cumin Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 17 Chili chicken momo at Cumin Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 17 Kafal: A favorite takeout spot for traditional Indian cuisine. Nothing extra fancy, but excellent tikka and pakoras. We also love the paneer burrito (Indian cheese with lettuce, cucumber, mayo and sauce rolled in flat bread). An extensive selection of delicious clay oven breads, including naan, roti, paratha, kulcha, poori and bhatura. 535 Ross St, Santa Rosa, 707-595-3311, kafalrestaurant.net. (Kafal)

Slide 5 of 17 Shangri-La Cafe and Grill: Casual and familiar Himalayan and Indian dishes near Sonoma State University. Butter chicken, garlic naan and chicken chhoela (a snack with chicken and tomatoes) are favorites. 1706 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, 707-793-0300, shangrila-cafe.com. (Isabella L./Yelp)

Slide 6 of 17 (New) Turmeric: Rave reviews abound for this brand new Indian restaurant. Lesser-known dishes like Kerela Shrimp Curry (a spicy South Indian sauce made with coconut and curry leaves), Mailai Kofta (vegetable dumplings with curry) and Dal Makhani (lentils and beans in a mild sauce) along with a variety of naan, kulcha, roti and paratha, chicken biryani and pakora represent a wide swath of Indian cuisine. 919 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-708-2982, turmericcuisineofindia.com (Turmeric)

Slide 7 of 17 Himalayan Restaurant: Himalayan specialties, including momo, biryani and noodle soup, along with kabobs, fried noodles and tandoor specialities. 810 McClelland Dr., Windsor, 707-838-6748, himalayanrestaurantwindsor.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 17 Chicken Kabob at Himalayan Restaurant in Windsor. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 17 Everest Indian Restaurant: Petaluma's go-to Indian spot. Apricot chicken, chicken tikka and hard-to-find mulugutawny are all on the menu. 56 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-781-91931, everestpetaluma.com. (Everest Indian Restaurant)

Slide 10 of 17 Aabha (formerly Dehli Belly): Just off the plaza, Delhi Belly is one of the best Indian restaurants in Sonoma. Focused on Northern Indian cuisine, the menu has a familiar lineup of dishes that range from palak paneer to daal and naan, along with tandoori and tikka masala for traditionalists. 522 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-343-1003, delhibellyca.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 17 Mixed grill at Delhi Belly Indian Restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 17 Lamb Shank at Delhi Belly Indian Restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 17 Yeti: Hidden away in Glen Ellen’s Jack London Village, this restaurant has been a word-of-mouth phenom for nearly more than a decade, with a second outpost in Santa Rosa. The success of both are due in no small part to the naan. Baked to order in a piping hot tandoor (a charcoal-fired clay oven), the flatbread arrives tableside steaming, and nearly as long as your forearm. Tear off a buttery, yeasty, garlicky bite and remember the soul-satisfying taste of gluten and carbs. 4301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen and 190 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa. yetirestaurant.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 17 Kashmiri Plau from Yeti Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 17 Bindi Masala from Yeti Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 17 Taste of the Himalayas: Though there's plenty of Indian cuisine on the menu, this rare restaurant is actually focused on Himalayan cuisine that includes momo (steamed dumplings), daal (lentil soup), lukshya tarkari (lamb) and hearty curries. 464 First St. E., Sonoma, 707-996-1161. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 17 of 17 Bollywood Kitchen, Healdsburg: Mostly straightforward Indian and Nepalese favorites (tikka, curries, tandoori mixed grill) and naan. Lamb Shahi Korma in an almond and cashew sauce and goat curry in Nepalese sauce are unique additions. No relation to the now-closed Bollywood in downtown Santa Rosa. 1047 Vine St., Healdsburg, 707-395-0023, bollywoodkitchenca.com. (Bollywood Kitchen)