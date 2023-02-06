Updated 1890s Cottage in Healdsburg Listed for $1.7 Million. Take a Look Inside

An 1890s cottage in Healdsburg has been transformed into a comfortable California-casual home with a modern vibe. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 318 Grant St. is currently listed for $1,700,000.

The ornate character of the late 19th century home is maintained in the carefully restored exterior woodwork, interior moldings and rosettes, as well as a vintage stove. The living areas have been opened up, creating a modern and spacious layout with 12-foot ceilings and white-painted walls. Oak plank floors create a rustic and casual contrast to the typically busier Victorian-era design. Modern floor and wall tiles in the bathrooms add to the contemporary feel of the home.

The cottage’s staging, featuring lots of plants, modern furniture in muted colors and plenty of wood elements throughout, resonate with the streamlined modern design. And the refinished porch, which gets sun all day, connects beautifully with the outdoors.

Click through the above gallery for a look inside the home.

This home at 318 Grant St. in Healdsburg is listed with Joseph Noisat, 707-433-6555, 707-481-8736, Charlene Schnall, 707-483-3192, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, 1485 First Street, Napa, goldengatesir.com