A Wellness Weekend in Sonoma for Stressed-Out Souls

Zen-inducing hotels, spas and hikes and nourishing meals from local restaurants. Because you're worth it.

Sonoma County may be world-famous for its wines, but it is also a popular destination for wellness activities. From Zen-inducing hotels, spas and hikes to nourishing meals from local restaurants, there’s something for every stressed-out soul in search of a reinvigorating getaway. Click through the above gallery for some of our favorite Wine Country wellness spots.

