A Wellness Weekend in Sonoma for Stressed-Out Souls

Slide 1 of 24 Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary, Freestone: It may not sound luxurious, but a Cedar Enzyme Bath will do wonders for your well-being. A warm and fragrant mix of ground cedar and rice bran, it’s the signature treatment at Osmosis. The spa’s founder learned about the Japanese tradition while living abroad in the mid 1980s; the Freestone locale is reportedly the only spa outside of Japan to offer the experience. 209 Bohemian Highway, Freestone, 707-823-8231, osmosis.com (Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary)

Slide 2 of 24 Osmosis guests can also enjoy a massage in a forest pagoda. (Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary)

Slide 3 of 24 Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary offers sound therapy in its outdoor Field of Hammocks. (Osmosis Day Spa and Sanctuary)

Slide 4 of 24 The meditation garden at Osmosis Day Spa in Freestone. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 24 Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Guerneville: Work out tensions and stress by walking in the shade of towering redwoods. At Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, magnificent, 1,200-year-old Sequoia sempervirens, commonly known as coastal redwoods, tower in a way that makes humans feel very small and very serene. 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. 707-869-2015, parks.ca.gov, stewardscr.org (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 24 Pomo Canyon Campground, Duncans Mills: You don’t have to pitch a tent to enjoy this redwood-studded stretch of the Sonoma Coast State Park. Add some extra steps to your daily fitness goal by continuing along the Pomo Canyon-Red Hill loop for stellar ocean and river views. Highway 1, Duncans Mills. 707-875-3483, parks.ca.gov (Jeremy Portje/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 24 Alexander Valley Vineyards, Healdsburg: Stroll through vineyards, sip wine from barrels and enjoy a Wine Country picnic. An added perk: you’ll learn about the history of the estate and surrounding area, and get a view of the Alexander Valley schoolhouse, built in 1868. $60 per person. 8644 Highway 128, Healdsburg, 707-433-7209, avvwine.com (Alexander Valley Vineyards)

Slide 8 of 24 Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: Take a calming stroll to the Wolf House ruins (there are picnic tables nearby). Jack London and his wife, Charmian London, planned the 26-room mansion as their residence but it burned down in August 1913, shortly before they were to move in. Or opt for a more strenuous hike along one of the park’s nearly 30 miles of backcountry trails. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com (Erik Castro)

Slide 9 of 24 At Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. (Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 10 of 24 At Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. (Sarah Deragon)

Slide 11 of 24 Little Saint, Healdsburg: Recently named one of The New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022, this combined restaurant, café and wine shop is the latest venture by Single Thread owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton. Plant-based menus are inspired by the 5-acre Little Saint Farm and the Connaughtons’ 25-acre Single Thread Farm in Alexander Valley. 25 North Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-8207, littlesainthealdsburg.com (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 12 of 24 Almost-too-pretty-to-drink cocktails at Little Saint in downtown Healdsburg. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 24 The Lounge at Little Saint in Healdsburg features free live music. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 14 of 24 Little Saint in Healdsburg. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 24 Cozy Plum Bistro, Santa Rosa: Along with the expected veggie burger, this plant-based eatery offers nourishing options like Butternut squash tacos, an artichoke feta sub sandwich, and stuffed jalapenos (pictured). 1899 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-526-3333, cozyplum.com (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 24 Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu here. Along with poke bowl with ahi tuna (pictured), you’ll find delicious offerings like crispy Brussels sprouts and a falafel wrap. Husband-and-wife team, Matt and Sonjia Spector make everything from scratch. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 24 The Branch Line, Santa Rosa: Another meatless eatery, Branch Line offers a grab-and-go case filled with delicious and healthy options. The coffee bar is a standout – even if you’re not a coffee drinker. Happy Tissues pop-up creator and mixologist Danny Ojinaga is creating one-of-a-kind non-alcoholic drinks made with tasty unknowns like avocado orgeat, alongside traditional favorites. 10 Fourth St., Suite 1, Santa Rosa, instagram.com/thebranchline_sonomacounty, instagram.com/drinkoutsideyourbox (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 24 A bowl of try-colored quinoa topped with French green lentils, leeks, shallots, roasted mushrooms, kale salad with saffron vinaigrette, pistachios, pomegranate, and butternut squash puree with coconut cream at The Branch Line in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 24 Sunflower Caffé, Sonoma: Grab a table on the pretty back patio and treat yourself to comfort foods like a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup or one of the best avocado toasts in Sonoma County. 421 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-996-6645, sonomasunflower.com (Sunflower Caffé)

Slide 20 of 24 Gaige House, Glen Ellen: For a restful night away from home, this quiet spot offers Ryokan Zen Suites with deep granite soaking tubs and traditional Japanese hinoki wood bathing accessories including mats, stools and ladles. 13540 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-935-0237, thegaigehouse.com (Gaige House)

Slide 21 of 24 Pack your swimsuit, there’s also a pool and hot tub. (Gaige House)

Slide 22 of 24 Swing chair have been attached to an oak tree at Gaige House in Glen Ellen. (Courtesy of Gaige House)

Slide 23 of 24 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma: Recently nominated for the 2022 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence, the Sonoma property has been helping guests relax since 1927. A Sonoma County historic landmark, the hotel’s wellness facility features five thermal mineral pools ranging from 92 to 102 degrees.100 Boyes Boulevard, Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma

Slide 24 of 24 Hotel Healdsburg, Healdsburg: Pair a great night’s sleep with a spin through the great outdoors. Sonoma County-based professional cyclist Pete Stetina leads a private, guided ride for bikers of all skill levels. The two-night hotel package includes a $400 donation to the B-Rad Foundation to provide a new bike and helmet and cycling adventure to a local child in need. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com