A 1930s Petaluma Cottage, Listed for $1.3 Million, Blends Old and New

The room—with an attached bathroom—above the attached garage can be a bedroom, office or workout studio. (Open Homes Photography)

The main bedroom is modernized with fiber art and subtle designs in the textiles. (Open Homes Photography)

The original fireplace remains. The look is refreshed with crisp modern accents like these white half-cylinder sconces. (Open Homes Photography)

This 1930s English cottage-style home in Petaluma is on the market for $1,295,000. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. (Open Homes Photography)

In west Petaluma, just a short distance from beloved neighborhood haunts like Ray’s Delicatessen and Petaluma Creamery, you’ll find a mix of historic residences, ranging from Victorian homes to 1940s properties. In this “charming pocket” of Petaluma, as realtor Yoko Kasai likes to call it, is an English cottage-style home from the 1930s, which is on the market for $1,295,000.

The 1,800-square-foot cottage, located on 509 Melvin Street, blends classic and modern design. Much of the original design elements have been preserved, including original wainscoting and arched doorways. White walls and modern light fixtures, like a black and gold drum pendant and white half-cylinder sconces, add a clean-lined crispness to the interior. Modern furnishings, including a midcentury modern dining table and upholstered chairs, look very much at home in the 1930s cottage. The original fireplace remains and is topped with a mantel ready for decorating. An original, built-in mail drop is another vintage accent. A rare bird’s eye pattern in the maple wood floors has caught the attention of prospective buyers, according to realtor Kasai.

Parts of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home have been carefully renovated to blend with original design elements. For example, the bathroom boasts a modern marble shower stall with a bathtub nook and the kitchen has quartz kitchen countertops and new appliances.

In the home’s garden, there are dwarf lemon, lime and orange trees. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the property.

This property is listed with Yoko Kasai of Front Porch Realty Group. For more information, call 415-847-6519 or email yoko@frontporchrealtygroup.com, frontporchrealtygroup.com