Bright and Modern Guerneville Condo Listed for $525,000

This private patio needs little design elements thanks to the lush setting. (Brian McCloud)

The two-story, three-bedroom unit has access to the river, a community clubhouse and canoe and kayak storage. (Brian McCloud)

“The story is redwoods and river,” says realtor Noel Flores of one of his new real estate listings, a 1980s condominium nestled among trees by the Russian River.

The shingle-clad two-story, three-bedroom home is just a short drive from Guerneville and, with a community clubhouse and storage for kayaks and canoes, it’s well-situated for fun on the river and forest bathing. The property is listed for $525,000, a price point that’s a bit of a rarity in Sonoma County’s red-hot real estate market.

Vaulted ceilings lend a sense of spaciousness to the nearly 1,400-square foot dwelling. The design highlights the natural setting: large windows in the living room offer a dramatic view of the towering trees outside and each bedroom enjoys forest views. A clean-lined interior, painted white, allows the lush outdoor setting to take center stage.

The home has an updated kitchen with blonde wood cabinets, durable quartz countertops and an electric cooktop. All three bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. A wood-burning stove in the living room adds charm and great potential for nestled-in-the-woods coziness.

The staging by Woodland Stylists gives an idea of the property’s potential. Modern lighting choices — lamps and pendants with drum shades — blend well with the 1980s architecture while punctuating it with contemporary style. Textiles throughout the home add earth tones, plus splashes of mustard and graphic patterns, that create a well-blended and sleek look.

The home’s attached private patio needs no adornments, only a few chairs, as the redwoods and river create a naturally beautiful setting.

The townhouse at 17247 Verba Lane in Guerneville, is listed by Noel Flores of Continuum Real Estate. For more information, call 415-730-0554, or email noel@continuumrealestate.com.