10 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Memorial Day Weekend

Slide 1 of 13 Attend a Memorial Day observance: Petaluma’s annual Memorial Day event honors all veterans and begins 11 a.m. Monday at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave. The ceremony includes the Avenue of the Flags tribute and presentations by local veterans and dignitaries. This event is free. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 13 The 64th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance begins 11 a.m. Monday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, located north of the plaza. The guest of honor and keynote speaker this year is Claudio Calvo. A Sonoma County resident for 34 years, Calvo served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps. He also is an Emmy award winner with ABC Television Sports. In addition to the traditional ceremony, there will be an aerial flyover and a free "All-American Picnic" with hamburgers and hot dogs. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 3 of 13 Make your way to Napa for some music, wine and food: If you don’t already have tickets to this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival (May 27- 29), there is still hope. Some general admission tickets are still available, for Friday and Saturday only, at $179. Get those tickets here. Some sold-out tickets are still available at BottleRock’s official ticket exchange at lyte.com. Find your essential guide to the festival here. (Will Bucquoy/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 13 Have a more laidback music experience in Sonoma: Cornerstone Sonoma marketplace hosts a free summer music series every weekend through the end of October. This Memorial Day weekend, Jimbo Trout will play bluegrass, rock 'n' roll, ragtime, blues and more on Saturday, followed by local bass and guitar duo Wolf Run on Sunday. While taking in the shows, guests can order food from Folktable restaurant and Primal Cuts BBQ, along with wine and artisan cocktails. 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, cornerstonesonoma.com (Thomas J. Story)

Slide 5 of 13 Or head over to Healdsburg: Bacchus Landing, one of the hottest new places to taste wine in Sonoma County, will host a Memorial Day weekend celebration from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday. There will be live country, rock and blues from The Love Handles, food from Lunch Box, a popular burger pop-up, and plenty of wine, of course. The kid- and dog-friendly venue is home to seven wineries: 13th & Third, AldenAlli, Aldina Vineyards, Dot Wine, Smith-Story Wine Cellars and The Setting Wines. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg, bacchuslanding.com (Courtesy of Bacchus Landing)

Slide 6 of 13 Smell the lavender: Bees N Blooms in Santa Rosa boasts a labyrinth made entirely of lavender — some 900 fragrant plants planted into seven concentric circles. The lavender farm is open to the public on most weekends in May, June and July, including May 28-29. On Saturday, New Skye Band will play a blend of rocky and jazzy tunes on the farm, and on Sunday, classic jazz quintet John Kalleen Group will perform. Dino’s Greek Food Truck will be on site Sunday. Admission is $20 (kids 12 and under free); tickets can be purchased online. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-293-8293, beesnblooms.com (Courtesy of Bees N Blooms)

Slide 7 of 13 Float down the Russian River: If your idea of a river experience is strenuous rafting, you’ve come to the wrong place. The Russian River is best enjoyed by lying lazily back in a canoe, kayak or float tube. For ideas on how to spend a day on the river, in and out of the water, check out our guide to 20 favorite things to do by the Russian River. For rental river requirements and recommendations, visit Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville or King’s Sport and Tackle in Guerneville. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 13 For more water fun, kayak and stand up paddle board rentals return for the summer season at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa on Memorial Day weekend and continues 10:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m. daily through Labor Day. All rentals are $12 per hour. Reserve in advance online or in person at the Boat Rental Office at Spring Lake Park's Violetti Entrance (93 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa). (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 9 of 13 The Spring Lake swimming lagoon also opens on Memorial Day weekend. It includes a sandy beach, lawns shaded by redwoods and multiple picnic sites. The water park, which keeps kids entertained on inflatable, floating play structures, has two daily admissions, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person per session. Online reservations are highly recommended. Children must be 6 or older, at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 13 Pair your picnic with wine: You could pack a basket and spread out a blanket in a local park, but how about taking things up a notch and do picnic Wine Country style? Several local wineries welcome picnickers — you can bring your own basket or buy picnic provisions at the winery. Truett Hurst Winery in Healdsburg, pictured, is a picnicker’s dream with three areas devoted to those who like to bring their own eats (and with cheeses and charcuterie available to buy by the basket-less hungry). (Photo by Kim Carroll)

Slide 12 of 13 Feast on great barbecue: Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means it's time to soak up some sun and fire up the barbie (keeping in mind fire safety, of course). You could do it yourself, or let the pros feed you. We like to be lazy on our days off and recommend checking out some of our favorite BBQ spots (or devour one, or two, of the best burgers in Sonoma County). At Kinsmoke in Healdsburg (pictured), grilling and smoking tender meats is elevated to an art form. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 13 Go for a bike ride or hike, then relax on a sun-dappled patio: Get the best of both worlds by starting your day with a bike ride or hike that lets you take in the local scenery and then, because you're worth it, kick back on a restaurant patio with a cold drink and a great meal. We've got 5 spectacular local bike rides complete with pitstops, top 10 hikes and 50 top restaurant patios in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)