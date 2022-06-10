20 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Summer for $10 or Less

Slide 1 of 20 Catch a flick in the open air: Movies on the Square has returned for another summer. Check out the movie schedule here, and head to Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa on the first Thursday of the month at six p.m. for free family fun. Pre-packaged snacks and locally produced beers and wines will be for sale, but admission is totally free. Moviegoers can bring low-back chairs and blankets from home and head to local downtown restaurants if they get peckish during the movie. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 20 Head to one of Sonoma County’s gorgeous beaches: One of the many luxuries of living in Sonoma County is the proximity to dozens of Pacific beaches, from the rugged Bodega Head Beach to the sandy Portuguese Beach. And then there are the Russian River beaches, too. Here are some of our favorite beaches: Pack your car and have a picnic at the beach. Parking at regional parks is $7; free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks Pass. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 20 Go wine tasting for free: Multiple wineries in Sonoma County offer free wine tastings. Check out any of the wineries participating in the Sonoma County Vineyard Adventures program – they offer free vineyard tours that range between ¼ mile and 1 ¼ mile. A few select wineries, including Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guerneville and Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg, offer complementary tasting flights that will satisfy both your palate and your budget. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 20 Listen to local tunes: Head to any of several free music festivals throughout the summer to listen to local bands play hit tunes and old favorites. Old Courthouse Square’s Music on the Square series offers music at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays (see the full schedule here). On July 12, you can pick up free tickets to see the Villalobos Brothers, whose original compositions mix Mexican folk music with jazz and classical music, in concert at the Green Music Center. Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa is also hosting a series of live music events from June to August – make sure not to miss it. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 20 Explore a gorgeous piece of local history at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens: Local botanist Luther Burbank lived on this Santa Rosa property from 1906 until his death in 1926. He was internationally renowned for his specialty plant varieties, and once even received a visit in 1915 from Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone and Thomas Edison. Today, his home is open to the public 1 – 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and his famous gardens are open from 1 p.m. to dusk. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 20 Take a walk through the astonishing Armstrong Redwoods: Just north of Guerneville, Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve occupies 805 acres of old growth redwood forest and boasts some of the most awe-inspiring trees in the country. Among their ranks are Colonel Armstrong, a 1,400-year-old giant, and Parson Jones, which is taller than a football field is long. You can park outside the entrance to walk in without paying the $10-per-vehicle entry fee – but contributing to this wonderful forest is encouraged, too! (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 20 Connect with local agriculture through the Farm Trails program: Designed to link the community to Sonoma County farmers and agricultural lands, the Farm Trails program offers experiences for the whole family throughout the year and in summer. Pick your own produce through the Farm Trails' U-Pick initiative, or schedule a free tour of one of the participating businesses. Emmanuel Farmstead in Sebastopol, for example, hosts animal meet-and-greets and hands-on workshops. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 20 Enjoy live music and good food at Cornerstone Sonoma: Through the end of October, Cornerstone Sonoma’s Outdoor Kitchen Venue will be hosting a lineup of local musicians. The price of admission? $0. Delicious barbecue, wood-fired pizza, and local wines and beers will be for sale. Check out the lineup here. (Thomas J. Story)

Slide 9 of 20 Follow in Jack London’s footsteps: Famous author Jack London’s 1,400-acre “Beauty Ranch,” which includes his cottage, the Wolf House ruins, the historic ranch buildings and over 29 miles of trails, is now a State Historic Park open to the public. Located in Glen Ellen, the park offers free docent-guided tours on the weekends around either the Wolf House or the rest of Beauty Ranch, during which you and your family can enjoy the beautiful nature that inspired London. It’s a piece of local history you can’t miss. (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 10 of 20 Get inspired at the 2022 Healdsburg Art Festival: Put August 26-28 on your calendar! The Healdsburg Center for the Arts is hosting the Healdsburg Art Festival in Healdsburg Plaza Park. Up to 55 artists, both international and American, will set up their booths to show off their artistic works. There also will be live performances from music bands, poets, comedians and acrobats. Don't miss the Miniatures Exhibition at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts through June 19 – no work is over twelve inches in any direction. All information here. (Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 20 Take a hike through Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: From Bald Mountain, with views of the San Francisco Bay, to the headwaters of the Sonoma Creek, Sugarloaf Ridge Park is one of the many breathtaking parks in Sonoma County that are all too easy to take for granted. With several trails ranging from short meadow hikes to an extended hike that can last three or more hours, there are hikes for the whole family to enjoy. Make sure to bring food and lots of water, especially as the temperatures keep rising. Parking is $10. (Shutterstock)

Slide 12 of 20 Explore Sonoma County Regional Parks: Sonoma County’s regional parks are chock-full of opportunities for summer fun. The Water Park at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa is back, perfect for kids looking to cool off on a hot summer’s day ($10 per wristband). The Regional Parks River Shuttle has returned as well – for just five dollars, you can take a shuttle from Schopflin Fields to Steelhead or Sunset Beach on weekends and holidays. Find more information about the shuttle and other regional parks here. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 13 of 20 Hit up Sonoma County Farmers Markets: With summer comes the full bounty of Sonoma County’s agricultural production, which you can check out at your local farmers market. Take a stroll down Fourth Street in Santa Rosa any Wednesday evening to see just how popular farmers markets are – and check out the booths’ produce to see exactly why. A full list of farmers markets in Sonoma County can be found here. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 20 Family Fridays in Old Courthouse Square: Head on over to Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa on June 24, July 15 or July 29 for activities, games, and entertainment for the whole family from 4-7 p.m. You and your family will get to see performances from different cultures, including the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers and Ballet Folklorico (pictured). Like the other activities during Summer on the Square, this family fun is totally free! (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 20 See butterflies up close at Hallberg Butterfly Gardens: On June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Hallberg Butterfly Gardens in Sonoma's west county, will host its annual Open Gardens Day Celebration and plant sale. Admission to the gardens is free, but visitors are requested make a reservation in advance so there aren’t too many people in the butterfly gardens at one time. Bring your family to walk through the nine acres of meadows and thickets to appreciate the beauty of our local environment. Reserve a 4-hour slot here. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 20 Stroll through the Paradise Ridge Winery Art Walk: Marijke’s Grove, named for Marijke Hoenselaars, is a beautiful grove of sculptures constructed with the help of the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation, which places sculptures in public places accessible for everyone. From a gigantic LOVE sculpture, a permanent exhibit along the lovely footpaths, to “Temple of Remembrance,” which weighs 25 tons, Marijke’s Grove is perfect for anyone looking for a moment to be inspired by nature, art and the art of nature. (Jeremy Portje/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 20 Learn about Sonoma County’s ecosystems at Spring Lake: Spring Lake’s Environmental Discovery Center is open again on weekends starting June 10, with tons of new interactive summer exhibits, including a tidepool with live sea creatures and turtles. Kids can conduct earth science experiments, hike with a local naturalist to learn about local flora and fauna, or even hang out with taxidermy wildlife like coyotes and mountain lions. Admission to the park is $7, but it’s possible to park outside and walk in. The Environmental Discovery Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 18 of 20 Go biking along Sonoma County’s abundant trails: Whether you’re a beginner cyclist or more experienced, Sonoma County’s hundreds of trails will have something in store for you. If you don’t have a bike, you can rent one at a local bike shop, or ask a friend. Then, you can take to the trails, from the 0.5-mile Prince Memorial Greenway to the world-famous 30-mile Dry Creek and Alexander Valley loop. Wine Country is well-known around the world as cycling destination – so get out there and ride! (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 20 Swim in the Russian River: Make a splash this summer at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, which is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day with daily lifeguards on duty. We recommend bringing a picnic to enjoy at Memorial Beach’s picnic area, but make sure to get there early on weekends, because the parking lot fills up quickly. Parking is $7, but like most Sonoma County parks, there’s off-street parking nearby. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 20 Get outside with Landpaths: Landpaths is an environmental education and conservation program that offers volunteer opportunities and fun free events all summer long. “Let’s Read Outside,” Stewardship Days all over the county, and a free hike at Lafferty Ranch are just a few of the dozens of outdoor events Landpaths has planned this year. Check out the calendar here for ways to get involved, and most importantly, to have fun. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)