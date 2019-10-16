16 Sonoma County Pubs to Get Your Grub On

Pub Republic: Lots of modern pub grub on this menu, which includes lunch, dinner and brunch. Brussels sprout tacos, fried chicken and mashed potatoes, truffle parmesan fries and house-cured salmon crostini. 3120 Lakeville Hwy., Petaluma, pubrepublicusa.com.

Steele & Hops: A brewery with plenty of taps, cocktails and family-friendly pub food. Bar bites like beet-pickled deviled eggs, porky pig pulled pork sandwich, hefty burgers and brick-oven pizzas. 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, steeleandhops.com .

Stout Brothers: A revamped look and new menu at this historic Santa Rosa Irish drinkery. Bangers and mash, fish and chips, Shepherd’s pie and a Jameson stout burger with plenty of spirits. 527 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, stoutbrospub.com.

Ausiello’s: Their under $10 lunch menu features a burger, fries, salad and a soda -- a killer deal in downtown Santa Rosa. The Sunday "Bloody Mary" brunch burger comes with Bloody Mary aioli, bacon and a fried egg. Ausiello's features rotating taps of local craft brews, sassy cocktails and tv screens as far a bro can see. 609 5th St, Santa Rosa, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com .

McNear’s Saloon: It doesn’t get much pub-ier than this historic Petaluma watering hole. Find a quiet spot and nibble on nachos or try the Korean Pork Tacos, made with braised pork shoulder. The old school patty melt is tops. 21 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, mcnears.com .

Ricardo’s Bar & Grill: A favorite neighborhood watering hole with a full bar and a wide range of pub fare, from beer-battered onions and nachos to Brie and pear crostini and grilled ribeye steak. Reuben egg rolls with Thousand Island dipping sauce are irresistible. 2700 Yulupa, Santa Rosa, ricardosbarandgrill.com.

Brewster’s: One of the rare drinkeries where the food is as good as the booze. A 250-set indoor/outdoor space (technically a beer garden) has great smoked brisket, St. Louis style ribs, my favorite fried chicken sandwich (with goat cheddar), and seasonal salads. 229 Water St., Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com.

Toad in the Hole: Authentic English pub fare like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and savory meat pies. You can still get a burger, but wouldn’t you rather have a sausage roll with your pint? 116 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, thetoadpub.com.

Bear Republic: Two locations for great burgers and brews, but we’re especially fond of the lakeside tables in Rohnert Park. The Beeramisu features Big Bear Stout, espresso and rum-soaked ladyfingers with mascarpone mousse and cocoa powder. Cheesy poutine and the signature Black and Blue Burger slathered with blue cheese and bacon remoulade are also great with a pint. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park or 345 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, bearrepublic.com.

Hopmonk: Modern pub dining with a focus on great beer and beer-friendly dishes. Internationally-inspired bites like fish tacos, tavern samosas, currywurst, a chicken Philly sandwich on naan bread, burgers and pulled pork. 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol and 691 Broadway, Sonoma, hopmonk.com.

Duke’s Spirited Cocktails: It’s not exactly a pub — more of a mixology lab — but they’ve got some seriously good bar bites from their Healdsburg kitchen. Mini corndogs, Korean fried chicken sliders, togarishi fries, crostini with mushroom conserva and sherry-fernet syrup. Tres chic. While you’re there, don’t miss the Rangpur More, made with aromatic Sipsong gin, lime shrub, pink peppercorns, and saffron bitters. 111 Plaza St., Healdsburg, drinkatdukes.com.

Twin Oaks Roadhouse: An old-school honky-tonk juke joint, with a modern twist. The fried chicken sandwich is a must-try. Hopmonk owners rehabbed the bar recently, so if there are some menu overlaps, it’s intentional. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove, twinoaksroadhouse.com.

The Publican: If you’re not up for the Peanut Butter Burger (a cheeseburger with bacon and chipotle peanut butter), try the Porkzilla Burger (with apple coleslaw, carnitas, miso Dijon) or meaty Reuben with slow-roasted pastrami. Brunch includes banana foster creme brûlée French toast and omelets. 9057 Windsor Road, Windsor, thepublicanwindsor.com.

Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: The Deep Dish Cookie at Palooza. The food is always solid, and the burger is one of our faves. If you’re not wanting heavy pub grub, they’ve got tasty salads and wraps. 8910 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, paloozafresh.com.(photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: The Funguy pizza with house-made sausage, marinara, house-made mozzarella, shitake mushrooms and a drizzle of house-made chili oil at Palooza. The food is always solid, and the burger is one of our faves. If you’re not wanting heavy pub grub, they’ve got tasty salads and wraps. 8910 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, paloozafresh.com.(photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: Brie and bacon burger at Palooza. The food is always solid, and this burger is one of our faves. If you’re not wanting heavy pub grub, they’ve got tasty salads and wraps. 8910 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, paloozafresh.com.(photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Belly Left Coast Kitchen: An excellent selection of beer, plus solid pub fare like surf and turf tacos, pork belly pizza, chorizo Brussels sprouts, lobster mac and cheese, and smoked pork nachos. 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, bellyleftcoastkitchen.com .

Pubs aren’t usually known for their world-class cuisine, but we’ve found 16 Sonoma County pubs (along with bars and beer gardens) that go way beyond microwaved chicken fingers and chili. Serving everything from fish and chips to Brie and pear crostini, there’s plenty of great food that will also lay a solid base for a night of revelry.

Russian River Brewing: The Santa Rosa pub menu is standard fare, but the new Windsor location has an expanded menu with honey-glazed chicken wings, Pliny fries with white cheddar fondue, roasted beets with faro and heartier two-handers like their pork schnitzel sando or tri-tip steak frites. Wine and cider available if you are among the rare birds who don’t love Russian River beers. 700 Mitchell Ln., Windsor, russianriverbrewing.com.

Ausiello’s: This downtown, east-coast style pub is a lively spot to catch a Giants or Warriors game after work with friends. Ausiello’s features rotating taps of local craft brews, tv screens as far the bro can see, excellent burgers and a salad bar.

Steele & Hops: A brewery with plenty of taps, cocktails and family-friendly pub food. Bar bites like beet-pickled deviled eggs, porky pig pulled pork sandwich, hefty burgers and brick-oven pizzas. 1901 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, steeleandhops.com.

