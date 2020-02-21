Six issues | One Great Price

You Can Now Get Authentic Empanadas at a Rohnert Park Gas Station

Get meat, cheese and veggie-filled pockets of pastry dough on the go.

A Rohnert Park gas station is now home to authentic Argentinian empanadas.

Vinoma opened last week in a former Subway restaurant, featuring the original grab-and-go meal — meat, cheese and veggie-filled pockets of pastry dough.

Start with the traditional beef “carne suave” with scallions, red onions, olives, chopped eggs and spices, then move on to steak and cheese, ham and cheese, al pastor with caramelized pineapple or less traditional plum and bacon, creamy corn, spinach artichoke or Buffalo chicken.

Empanadas at Vinoma in Rohnert Park. (Heather Irwin)

Early birds can try breakfast empanadas with sausage and cheese, and for dessert, grab a blueberry cobbler or apple crisp “open” empanada.

Each empanada is just $3.19, or you can get a dozen for $32.99. It’s a perfect fill-up while you fill up. 5085 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park, vinoma.net.

