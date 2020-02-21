Aqua-What? National Spirit of Scandinavia Comes to Petaluma

Roberth and Andrea Sundell, the owners of Stockhome Petaluma. (Chris Hardy)

Aquavit (or akvavit) is a distilled spirits flavored with a variety of herbs, principally produced in Scandinavia. Swedes drink it on national holidays, such as midsummer. Sonoma County's own Swedish chef, Robert Sundell of Stockhome restaurant, will serve up a Swedish tasting menu with aquavit at Whisper Sisters in Petaluma. (Shutterstock)

Aquavit, the national spirit of Scandinavia, will be the guest of honor at a special spirit-pairing dinner on March 2 at Whisper Sisters in Petaluma.

The vodka-like tippler is typically infused with caraway, dill, cardamom and other spices and will sync up with a Swedish tasting menu from Stockhome’s Roberth Sundell.

Multiple Nordic aquavits will be partnered with dishes like Tomales Bay oysters with lingonberry mignonette; Icelandic yogurt with caviar; “gubbröra,” an egg and anchovy dish on Swedish bread; aged herring with brown butter, pomegranate and horseradish; cold smoked king salmon; beet tartare with huckleberries; and aquavit sorbet with citrus salad.

Tickets are $95 per person. wspetaluma.com/groups-events.