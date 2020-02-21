Aqua-What? National Spirit of Scandinavia Comes to Petaluma

Aquavit, the national spirit of Scandinavia, will be the guest of honor at a special spirit-pairing dinner on March 2 at Whisper Sisters in Petaluma.
The vodka-like tippler is typically infused with caraway, dill, cardamom and other spices and will sync up with a Swedish tasting menu from Stockhome’s Roberth Sundell.
Multiple Nordic aquavits will be partnered with dishes like Tomales Bay oysters with lingonberry mignonette; Icelandic yogurt with caviar; “gubbröra,” an egg and anchovy dish on Swedish bread; aged herring with brown butter, pomegranate and horseradish; cold smoked king salmon; beet tartare with huckleberries; and aquavit sorbet with citrus salad.
Tickets are $95 per person. wspetaluma.com/groups-events.