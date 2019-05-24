Wine On Wheels: A Mobile Tasting Room Is Rolling Into Wine Country

Rosé by the glass will cost between $10-14, a flight is priced at $12, and patrons can also purchase a bottle ($22-35) to take home or enjoy in the Copia gardens for an extra corkage fee. (Courtesy photo)

Considering the ever-growing popularity of the food truck, it’s no surprise that some wineries are now taking the tasting room on the road. This weekend, Malene Wines of San Luis Obispo is bringing SoCal rosé to Napa Valley via a vintage airstream trailer, aptly named Mini-Malene.

The chic mobile tasting room will be pouring pink wine at the CIA at Copia—next to the Oxbow Public Market—for three consecutive weekends, starting Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parked just a few blocks from the BottleRock grounds, the Mini-Malene is sure to become a hotspot this festival weekend.

Since its founding in 2016, Malene Wines has garnered attention for their Provence-style rosé made from Central Coast fruit, served at the winery’s ’69 Airstream—a full-size version of the Mini-Malene, which is parked next to Chamisal Vineyards in the Edna Valley. In addition to their flagship rosé, Malene Wines also produces a rosé of mourvedre and an old vine rosé of grenache, made from 44-year old vines.

The Napa sojourn marks the beginning of a series of pop-up events for Malene Wines and their Mini-Malene. At Copia, they will take advantage of the expansive gardens—complete with a new alfresco lounge, The Grove, serving up other alcoholic beverages, pizza and barbecue. Rosé by the glass will cost between $10 and $14, a flight is priced at $12, and patrons can also purchase a bottle ($22-35) to take home or enjoy in the gardens for an extra corkage fee.

Following BottleRock weekend, Mini-Malene will return to the CIA at Copia June 1-2 and then June 7-8, celebrating International Rosé Day Sunday, June 8.

