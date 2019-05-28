New Sonoma Events to Check Out This Weekend

With sunny skies on the forecast, it’s finally starting to feel like summer will make an appearance in Sonoma County. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s this weekend. Click through the gallery to discover how to spend your days off, enjoying new wine country events that pair food, wine and fun with doing good.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
Wine On Wheels: A Mobile Tasting Room Is Rolling Into Wine Country Wine On Wheels: A Mobile Tasting Room Is Rolling Into Wine Country
Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Sonoma Wineries for First-Time Visitors
Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors Best Napa Wineries for First-Time Visitors
Read previous post:
Leonardo DiCaprio Documentary Features Mendocino Organization Working to Reverse Climate Change

Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio produced and narrated the upcoming documentary “Ice on Fire,” which highlights a local environmental organization,...

Close