Slide 1 of 10 Harvest Uncorked, Santa Rosa, Sunday, June 2, 12pm-3pm: Guests at the inaugural wine and food event can indulge in tastings from Harvest Card members Acorn Winery, Balletto Vineyards, Bowman Cellars, and more. Tickets are $80 per person, proceeds benefit Sonoma Family Meal. Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Drive, Santa Rosa, getharvestcard.com/harvest-uncorked. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 2 of 10 Food at Harvest Uncorked is being provided by a long list of local favorites including John Ash & Company, The Whole Pie, Criminal Baking Company & Noshery, the Kendall Jackson Culinary Team, and Doug Mahoney, Executive Chef at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 3 of 10 A selection of hand pies and an individual pie from The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 10 Criminal Baking lemon squares in the bakery case. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 5 of 10 Proceeds from the Harvest Uncorked event will benefit Sonoma Family Meal, the non-profit that provided meals to those in need during the October 2017 wildfires. The organization still serves more than 80 families every week. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 7 of 10 Sonoma Speed Festival, Sonoma, May 31-June 2: Vintage racing vehicles will show their metal at Sonoma Raceway. There will be ten racing groups composed of historic and iconic cars, with highlights including the likes of Ferrari 250 GTOs, Ferrari 250 Testarossas, Maserati 300Ss, and Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcages. Weekend 3-Day Pass $100 pre-sale, $150 at gate; Day Pass $75 pre-sale, $95 at gate. Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, sonomaspeedfestival.com. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 8 of 10 The Sip & Savor Pavilion at the Sonoma Speed Festival will feature wines from Ram’s Gate Winery, Gary Farrell Vineyards, Red Car Wine and many more. Hanson of Sonoma will be pouring their organic fruit-infused vodkas. Chef demonstrations are also scheduled throughout the weekend. A separate ticket is required. Weekend three-day pass is $300; day pass is $125. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 9 of 10 To jump-start the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) is hosting the Sonoma Speed Festival On the Plaza on Thursday, May 30. Enjoy food and wine alongside vintage cars. Tickets are $30; funds benefit Sonoma County youth groups. Sonoma Plaza, 707-933-3950, speedwaycharities.org. (Courtesy Photo)