Slide 1 of 30 Tri Tip Trolley: It started with tri tip sandwiches, but has evolved into so much more. There are now several trucks in the fleet, serving up street corn salad, veggie bowls, chili, mac and cheese and banh mi sandwiches. tipsroadside.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 30 The Fig Rig: Super-comforting comfort food from Sondra Bernstein of the Girl and the Fig restaurant in Sonoma. Her famous fig and arugula salad, burgers, grilled cheese and fries, mac and cheese are usually on the menu. thefigrig.com.

Slide 3 of 30 Trader Jim’s: If you've never had a Dole Whip, you're missing one of the great luxuries of summer. Cool pineapple soft serve sorbet or the Pineapple Float with soft serve and pineapple juice. traderjimsfloats.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 30 Fuel the Food Truck: Caterpillar Toast with avocado, wasabi mayo, nori and sesame seeds, grilled cheese, breakfast goodies, brownies, iced and hot coffee drinks. facebook.com/FueltheFoodTruck. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 30 Delicias Elenita Taco Truck: Stationed in front of La Fondita, this truck is a mecca for elotes, or steamed corn on the cob slathered with mayo, cojita and chile powder. 816 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 30 El Roy’s: This family-run Mexican restaurant empire has some of the best Mexican food around. They’re usually stationed across the street from the Elenita truck, and is a regular fixture at The Block in Petaluma (20 Grey St). (Photo by Christopher Chung)

Slide 8 of 30 Yatai Japanese: Japanese street food from Chef Yoshi. Yakisoba, okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), rolls, ramen and yakitori. facebook.com/pg/yataisonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 30 Black Piglet: Former Zazu owners John Stewart and Duskie Estes have a mobile unit that roams Sonoma County serving up amazing BLT's with fresh tomatoes, their own salumi, salads, grilled cheese and Rodeo Jax, their bacon caramel popcorn. zazukitchen.com/black-piglet. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 10 of 30 Bodega: California Street food inspired by whatever Chef Matthew Elias finds at the farm markets. Dishes have included smoked sturgeon toast, chorizo hash, blueberry fritters and the popular “Bodega” buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with green goddess cole slaw, and bacon brown sugar cookies. With business partner Laine Ayre, Elias has created a truly farm to plastic fork experience. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 11 of 30 Laine Ayre of the Bodega Food Truck at The Block in Petaluma. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 13 of 30 El Coyote: Burritos reign supreme, but you can get tacos, quesadillas, burgs, and nachos as well. 1001 Broadway, Sonoma. (Photo courtesy of Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery)

Slide 14 of 30 Jam's Joy Bungalow: Southeast Asian-inspired food from talented chef Jamilah Nixon-Mathis (formerly of Forchetta Bastoni). Expect exotic curries, laab salad, satay, banh mi and other fabulous creations. jamsjoybungalow.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 30 Wing Man: Wings, not surprisingly, are the main attraction. From the extra-flaming hot Double Dog Dare You (dusted with Carolina Reaper pepper) to Atomic Fireball, medium spicy Green Goddess all the way down to mild teriyaki, barbecue or honey dijon. Sides: Sweet and spicy pickles, fries or coleslaw. wingmanfoodtruck.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 30 FruityMoto: Raspados (shave ice) in flavors like tamarind, melon, mango and guava, along with Mangoneadas (pictured), churrolocos (Churritos, pig skin, cucumber, jicama, lime, hot sauce, chamoy and Japanese peanuts) and Sonoran hot dogs. 1099 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa. (Photo: Yelp/Lara T.)

Slide 17 of 30 Streetside Asian Grill: Teriyaki and bbq pork bowls, iced coffee, spring rolls and other Vietnamese favorites. facebook.com/streetsideasiangrill. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 30 Shoubu Japanese: A former sushi chef decided that he wanted to create a more sustainable, ocean-friendly model of Japanese cuisine. You’ll find his craveable sushi burritos, homemade miso soup and other freshly made items wherever the truck is parked. (Photo Yelp/Monique M.)

Slide 20 of 30 Tuck Box Indian: Go for the Bunny Chow, a sourdough bread bowl filled with curry or tikka masala. Why it's called Bunny Chow, we'll never know. Plus, veggie samosas and fries with keema curry. 2tuckbox.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 21 of 30 Red Horse Pizza: RA converted horse trailer is home to this pizzeria on wheels. redhorsepizza.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 22 of 30 El Coronel: An extension of Sebastopol’s El Coronel restaurant, faves are burritos and Torta Cubana. elcoronelrestaurant.com.

Slide 23 of 30 Tortas Gigantes: Big old Mexican sandos. facebook.com/tortasgigantesmetrobalderas2

Slide 25 of 30 Los Plebes: Straight-up traditional taco truck that Healdsburg and Geyserville chefs swear by. Lytton Springs exit of Hwy. 101. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 26 of 30 Guerneville Taco Truck: Hands down, one of the favorite taco trucks in the region. Find them in the Guerneville Safeway shopping center. (Photo Facebook/Rockin' the River)

Slide 27 of 30 Tacos La Bamba: A favorite night-time taqueria on wheels in Sonoma, open from 5p.m. to 1am. It’s not fancy, but chances are all your neighbors are there. Armando’s Auto Center, 18017 CA-12, Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 28 of 30 Which Cheese: Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup, facebook.com/whichcheese.

Slide 29 of 30 Damn Dogs: Okay, it’s a cart not a truck, but these dogs are delish. Pulled pork dogs, straight up dogs and even a veggie dog. facebook.com/topdogtom