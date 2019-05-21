Want to find food trucks in Sonoma County? Your best bet may just be at one of the many taprooms opening up from Petaluma to Windsor. Rather than opening their own kitchens, they’re inviting a new fleet of mobile food purveyors to pull up and feed their hungry crowds while they swizzle some of the region’s best beers. It’s a win-win for everyone, and spots like Cooperage Brewing, Hen House, Barrel Brothers, Moonlight Brewing Company and Shady Oak Barrel House have regular truck nights weekly. The Block in Petaluma also has trucks pulling up several days each week, along with the usual stops at farm markets and summer events. Click through the gallery for some of our favorites (and check their websites or Facebook page for hours and locations, as these vary).
Honorable mentions
Frequently paired up with food trucks, these guys are fully mobile, but usually set up tents instead of working out of trucks. So, you know…we had to include them.
Camacho’s Southern Style BBQ: Seriously spectacular bbq. facebook.com/CamachosSouthernStyleBBQ
Chaco’s Catering: Tacos to paella, American to Thai. Classically trained chef Sergio Valencia Trejo brings his passion for cooking to locations throughout the county. chachoscateringnco.com.
Hopwurst: Craft beer and artisan sausage company based out of Marin.
