Wine Country Home of Restoration Hardware CEO Sells For $9 Million. Take a Look

Home furnishings giant Restoration Hardware is known for its striking if not audacious aesthetics: a distinctive palette of neutrals and earthy colors, oversized sectionals, and a pared-down selection of sophisticated, rustic and industrial-chic design pieces.

Now, those looking to emulate the signature RH style can peek inside company CEO Gary Friedman’s former Wine County residence, which recently sold in St. Helena for $9,000,000.

Sold in January through Sotheby’s International Realty, the property consists of a 5000-square-foot main home, a guest house and a pool and spa surrounded by patios, lawns and gardens.

The St. Helena estate embodies the retailer’s design ethos. The angular main home features a gray concrete exterior and stands boldly in the vineyard setting, while the entrance is flanked with matched sets of palm trees, plants and hedges.

The exterior’s gray color extends into the interior of the home and the boldness of the design is accented with gold fixtures, graceful chandeliers, and restrained touches of color, like hints of chartreuse dragged through several rooms.

This same mix of opulence and understatement continues in the home’s bedrooms and bathrooms. A double shower is rendered in perfect symmetry, down to the recessed shelves and towel hooks. The gray walls are again contrasted by ornamental fixtures and lighting.

Outside areas offer the best of amenities, like a covered outdoor kitchen and dining space, an outdoor fireplace and lounge area, level lawns and patios and, of course, a pool with prime lounging under two rows of palms trees. The tress give the home its moniker, Eight Palms, and offer an example of how symmetry and repetition can create a feeling of grand, energized simplicity.

