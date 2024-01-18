Wine Country Destination Tops Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024

Online travel website Tripadvisor has named Napa Valley the No. 1 “Trending Destination” in the United States in 2024 as part of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations.

The Tripadvisor award is the latest honor to highlight Wine Country’s continued appeal for travelers. In November, Travel + Leisure named Sonoma County one of the best places to travel in 2024, featuring prominently on the magazine’s list of 50 global travel destinations.

Spotlighting Napa as an area that has become famous for its fine wines and epicurean delights, Tripadvisor wrote:

“Gold and silver may have been behind the hordes that flocked in the 1800s, but liquid gold — Chardonnays, Cabernet Sauvignons and Pinot Noirs — is behind the modern migration. This dream destination for wine lovers has an abundance of fine restaurants and inns.”

Tripadvisor also notes the region provides a perfect setting for taking in the great outdoors: “Horse posts have been replaced by bike racks, and pedal power is a great way to explore.”

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are its highest tier of Travelers’ Choice Awards. The Best of the Best Destinations are the first Travelers’ Choice Awards to be announced in 2024. Destinations chosen as award winners in this category have received a high volume of “above-and-beyond” reviews and opinions on Tripadvisor over the course of a 12-month period based on user feedback covering hotels, restaurants and things to do.

“With 94% of Americans planning to travel as much, if not more, than last year, enthusiasm is high and this year’s list of Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations really reflects that excitement,” said Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor in a press release.

There are seven categories that make up Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations this year: Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, Nature Destinations and subcategories Honeymoon Destinations and Sustainable Destinations.

Brooklyn, Provincetown, West Yellowstone and Louisville were among the other destinations that made the “Trending Destinations” awards list in the US, while Tokyo was honored as the top destination in the award category’s world list, which also included Bogota, Nairobi and Palawan Island.

In 2023, the town of Sonoma was named “top trending destination in the US” by Tripadvisor.

Find all the “Best of the Best Destinations” winners here.