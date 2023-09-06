7 Outstanding Napa Valley Wineries for Outdoor Tastings

Slide 1 of 11
Ashes & Diamonds, Napa: Midcentury-modern design and excellent wines make this one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. The A&D Wines experience features four wines; if you upgrade to the A&D Wines + Cheese experience, you’ll get five wines paired with cheese, homemade sourdough focaccia, cultured butter and seasonal housemade preserves. 4130 Howard Lane, Napa, 707-666-4777, ashesdiamonds.com (Emma K. Morris)
Outdoor wine tasting experience at Ashes & Diamonds in Napa. (Bruce Damonte)
Migration, Napa: Bright and airy, this all-season patio space has an upscale but welcoming farmhouse vibe. Seated tastings include a flight of six small-production wines, with a focus on pinot noir and chardonnay. A small cheese accompaniment is included. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome at outdoor tastings; Migration even offers a "Barkuterie board." Reservations required. 1451 Stanly Lane, Napa, 707-415-2298, migrationwines.com (Migration)
Tres Sabores, St. Helena: This family-owned, woman-led winery produces organically farmed wines. Grab a seat on the sunny patio or at a shady picnic table and sip on a new favorite while watching hummingbirds moving from flower to flower in the heirloom garden, sheep "mowing" in the vineyards, or red-tailed hawks soaring above. Reservations required. Leashed dogs welcome with advance notice. 1620 South Whitehall Lane, St. Helena, 707-967-8027, tressabores.com (Tres Sabores)
Owner and winemaker Julie Johnson founded Tres Sabores in 1999. (Tres Sabores)
Duckhorn Vineyards, St. Helena: The wraparound veranda at Duckhorn overlooks the estate vineyards and is a relaxing spot to enjoy the Portfolio Tasting, which highlights five current-release wines. Plan on staying at least an hour — or more, if you want to walk around the estate gardens. Reservations required. 1000 Lodi Lane, St Helena, 707-963-7108, duckhorn.com (John Sutton)
Louis M. Martini Winery, St. Helena: If you’re looking for a laid-back Wine Country experience, the Outdoor Cabana Tasting at Louis M. Martini Winery is hard to beat. It takes place in a private cabana and includes four wines served alongside Italian-inspired bites prepared by a culinary team led by Executive Chef Aaron Meneghelli. 254 South St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, 707-968-3362, louismartini.com (Louis M. Martini Winery)
Martini Park at Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena. (Louis M. Martini Winery)
Mumm Napa, Rutherford: What's better than bubbles? Bubbles with a view. The Outdoor Patio Experience at Mumm Napa features four champagne-style wines, made using the French "méthode traditionnelle." Don’t leave without checking out the winery’s collection of Ansel Adams photography prints. Reservations required. 8445 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-967-7700, mummnapa.com
Outdoor seating area at Mumm Napa in Rutherford. (Mumm Napa)
Round Pond Estate, Rutherford: Arguably best known for its cabernet sauvignon, Round Pond also produces sauvignon blanc, extra virgin olive oil, red and white wine vinegar and other gourmet gifts. The Portfolio Tasting on the Winery Terrace features sweeping Napa Valley views. 875 Rutherford Road, Rutherford, 707-302-2575, roundpond.com