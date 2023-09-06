7 Outstanding Napa Valley Wineries for Outdoor Tastings

Slide 1 of 11 Ashes & Diamonds, Napa: Midcentury-modern design and excellent wines make this one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. The A&D Wines experience features four wines; if you upgrade to the A&D Wines + Cheese experience, you’ll get five wines paired with cheese, homemade sourdough focaccia, cultured butter and seasonal housemade preserves. 4130 Howard Lane, Napa, 707-666-4777, ashesdiamonds.com (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 2 of 11 Outdoor wine tasting experience at Ashes & Diamonds in Napa. (Bruce Damonte)

Slide 3 of 11 Migration, Napa: Bright and airy, this all-season patio space has an upscale but welcoming farmhouse vibe. Seated tastings include a flight of six small-production wines, with a focus on pinot noir and chardonnay. A small cheese accompaniment is included. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome at outdoor tastings; Migration even offers a "Barkuterie board." Reservations required. 1451 Stanly Lane, Napa, 707-415-2298, migrationwines.com (Migration)

Slide 4 of 11 Tres Sabores, St. Helena: This family-owned, woman-led winery produces organically farmed wines. Grab a seat on the sunny patio or at a shady picnic table and sip on a new favorite while watching hummingbirds moving from flower to flower in the heirloom garden, sheep "mowing" in the vineyards, or red-tailed hawks soaring above. Reservations required. Leashed dogs welcome with advance notice. 1620 South Whitehall Lane, St. Helena, 707-967-8027, tressabores.com (Tres Sabores)

Slide 5 of 11 Owner and winemaker Julie Johnson founded Tres Sabores in 1999. (Tres Sabores)

Slide 6 of 11 Duckhorn Vineyards, St. Helena: The wraparound veranda at Duckhorn overlooks the estate vineyards and is a relaxing spot to enjoy the Portfolio Tasting, which highlights five current-release wines. Plan on staying at least an hour — or more, if you want to walk around the estate gardens. Reservations required. 1000 Lodi Lane, St Helena, 707-963-7108, duckhorn.com (John Sutton)

Slide 7 of 11 Louis M. Martini Winery, St. Helena: If you’re looking for a laid-back Wine Country experience, the Outdoor Cabana Tasting at Louis M. Martini Winery is hard to beat. It takes place in a private cabana and includes four wines served alongside Italian-inspired bites prepared by a culinary team led by Executive Chef Aaron Meneghelli. 254 South St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, 707-968-3362, louismartini.com (Louis M. Martini Winery)

Slide 8 of 11 Martini Park at Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena. (Louis M. Martini Winery)

Slide 9 of 11 Mumm Napa, Rutherford: What's better than bubbles? Bubbles with a view. The Outdoor Patio Experience at Mumm Napa features four champagne-style wines, made using the French "méthode traditionnelle." Don’t leave without checking out the winery’s collection of Ansel Adams photography prints. Reservations required. 8445 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-967-7700, mummnapa.com

Slide 10 of 11 Outdoor seating area at Mumm Napa in Rutherford. (Mumm Napa)