Where to Get the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Sonoma County

Breakfast sandwich from Eggspresso in Petaluma. Click through the gallery for more top picks. (Eggspresso)

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then the breakfast sandwich is arguably the most important sandwich of all.

Paired with a cup of coffee and packed with protein, fiber and carbs, it gives us a much-needed morning boost and is downright delicious: The combination of hot eggs, melted cheese, meat and fresh veggies is one of the greatest union of ingredients between sliced bread.

To get your hands on one of the best breakfast sandwiches in Sonoma County, make your way to one of these 20 restaurants and cafes. Click through the gallery above for a few top picks.

Baker and Cook

For a hearty breakfast sandwich in a casual cafe, head to Baker and Cook in Boyes Hot Springs and order the filling Breakfast Sando with smoked ham, a scrambled egg and gruyere on a toasty croissant. The Salmon Bagel is a flavorful fusion of smoked salmon, capers, arugula, pickled red onions, cream cheese and a fried egg on a house-made plain bagel.

18812 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-7329, bakerandcooksonoma.com

Homegrown Bagels

Nothing hits the spot quite like a hot, chewy bagel stuffed with fluffy eggs. And this is what Homegrown Bagels specializes in. Breakfast egg sandwiches come with a two-egg omelette on a buttered, house-made bagel with your choice of meat and cheese. If you’re a fan of salmon for breakfast, try The L.E.O. (lox, eggs and onions) or the Stuart’s Special (bacon, lox, eggs, onions and cheese) on a bagel of your choice.

201 W. Napa St., Suite 21, Sonoma, 707-996-0166, homegrownbagels.com

Sunflower Caffé

This downtown Sonoma cafe serves up wholesome breakfast dishes with sustainable, farm-fresh ingredients. Its Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich is a top pick. Served on a large, fluffy biscuit, it overflows with soft-scrambled, pasture-raised eggs with chives, cheddar, gochujang aioli, and a shallot and leek conserva. Add thick cuts of Duroc ham, Hobbs breakfast sausage or applewood bacon for a meaty breakfast.

421 1st St. W., Sonoma, 707-996-6645, sonomasunflower.com

Eggspresso

As the name implies, eggs are the stars on the menu of this Petaluma cafe. It serves up six egg-celent breakfast sandwiches. The Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich on an English muffin is a popular choice, with house-made honey mustard aioli to complement the spice of the sausage patty. The Petaluma sandwich on a warm brioche bun is another favorite, packed with pillowy scrambled eggs along with chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and house-made sriracha mayo.

173 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-559-3313, eggspressoco.com

The Bagel Mill

Starting with your choice of one of The Bagel Mill’s fresh, organic bagels, you can’t go wrong with any of the breakfast sandwich options available all day. For a local twist on a classic, try the California Egg & Cheese with Petaluma Creamery cheddar, Hobbs bacon, organic egg, avocado and tomato on the fan-favorite marble rye bagel.

212 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8010, thebagelmill.com

Marvin’s

Marvin’s of Cotati serves up traditional American breakfasts in a homey diner atmosphere — locals keep coming back for the quality food and friendly service. Their simple yet filling Breakfast Sandwich is layered with eggs, tomato, avocado, cheese and bacon or ham on grilled sourdough.

7991 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, 707-664-1720, marvinsofcotati.com

Brew

Popular for its colorful avocado toasts and freshly brewed coffee, Brew can also whip up a satisfying breakfast sandwich. Best bets include the Breakfast Sandwich with chicken apple sausage, cage-free eggs, jack cheese and a house-made lemon pesto spread on an English muffin.

555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-303-7372, brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Criminal Baking Co.

In addition to a selection of freshly-baked pastries and desserts that changes daily, Criminal Baking in Santa Rosa offers loaded egg breakfast sandwiches on locally-made English muffins with a bright spread of pesto and lemon curd. Local favorites are The Bacon Bandit with bacon and white cheddar and The Fun Guy with mushrooms, bacon, spinach and goat cheese.

808 Donahue St., Santa Rosa, 707-888-3546, criminalbaking.com

Dierk’s Parkside Café

A breakfast mainstay in Santa Rosa since 2006, Dierk’s Parkside serves up a long list of morning favorites, including a couple of tasty and filling breakfast sandwiches. Gompa’s Sandwich is stacked with bacon, turkey, cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce and fried egg with pesto mayonnaise on Full Circle Bakery bread. Varina’s Parkside Sandwich is a healthy mix of avocado, jack cheese, pesto, tomato and scrambled eggs on whole wheat.

404 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-573-5955, dierksparkside.com

Sonoma Crust

This hidden gem on Dutton Avenue takes chicken and waffles to the next level with its sought-after sandwiches. The popular Original Waffle Sandwich features juicy fried chicken breast, crunchy apple slaw, roasted garlic aioli, tangy ginger honey and mayo between two hot and crisp waffles. For those who need eggs in their breakfast sandwich, order the Breakfast Waffle Sandwich with crispy bacon, over medium fried eggs, your choice of cheese, ginger honey, mayo and aioli.

1040 N. Dutton Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-477-4510, sonomacrust.com

Grossman’s Noshery & Bar

Located inside the Hotel La Rose in Santa Rosa’s historic Railroad Square, Grossman’s Noshery & Bar serves up classic Jewish cuisine with a Stark twist (the restaurant is owned by Mark and Terri Stark, who own and operate six successful Sonoma County restaurants with a signature style). For a hearty breakfast, try Bubbie’s Breakfast Sandwich with a fried egg, griddled pastrami and avocado schmear on toasted ciabatta with everything spice.

308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com

Ana’s Cafe and Espresso

Ana’s Cafe is a well-known local stop for a quick, satisfying breakfast with friendly service. Breakfast sandwiches consist of egg, cheese and your choice of meat (chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage) on a bagel or croissant, with homemade roasted salsa.

10333 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 707-837-0680

Costeaux French Bakery

This longtime French bakery staple incorporates its flakey, fluffy butter croissants in its breakfast sandwich. The Croissant Breakfast comes with egg, bacon, avocado and cheddar cheese.

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

The Parish Cafe

This Louisiana-inspired cafe serves up authentic po’ boys for breakfast. The Breakfast Po-Boy includes eggs over medium, black forest ham, melted provolone cheese, fresh spinach and tomato. It is served on French bread.

60 Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, theparishcafe.com

Plank Coffee

With a variety of vegan and vegetarian options, there’s a breakfast sandwich for everyone at Plank Coffee. The popular Bagel Breakfast Sandwich comes with an organic frittata, garlic oil, melted sharp cheddar and Bernier Farms mixed greens on a toasted sesame bagel. For a vegetarian twist on a classic, try the Biscuit, Egg, Cheese & Tempeh Bacon Sandwich on a house-made buttermilk biscuit with two organic eggs, melted sharp cheddar (vegan cheese available) and smoky tempeh bacon.

175 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-0572; 227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-6187, plankcoffee.com

Tiny Town Cafe

Charming and unpretentious, Tiny Town Cafe is the place to get a quick, affordable breakfast that doesn’t skimp on all the good stuff. There are a variety of breakfast sandwich combinations to choose from, such as a sausage, egg and cheese on a toasted everything bagel, or avocado, salsa, egg and cheese on a croissant.

6544 Front St., Forestville, 707-887-1400

Baked on the River

Surrounded by a lush garden and redwoods, Baked on the River is an idyllic place to order an egg sandwich. For a simple, tasty breakfast, try the Early Bird ham, egg and cheese sandwich on a fresh buttered roll. Or go for the hearty Brunch Bird with ​​egg, bacon, chicken sausage, cheddar and lettuce on a buttered roll.

17071 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-865-6060, bakedontheriver.com

Big Bottom Market

This Guerneville cafe and market, famous for its buttermilk biscuits (Oprah is a fan), serves up farm-to-table brunch, including breakfast sandwiches that are available all day. The Sneaky sandwich comes with sausage, a hard-boiled egg and cheddar stacked on a buttermilk biscuit. The Hangover sandwich is stuffed with havarti, black forest ham, hard-boiled egg and garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta.

16228 Main St., Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com

Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen

Lightwave Coffee and Kitchen is equal parts quaint and cool. The restaurant is located amid the redwoods, next to a skatepark, and the bohemian interior is cozy and charming. The menu is short but features just the right amount of wholesome dishes, including a handful of artisanal breakfast sandwiches. Don’t miss the French O, with ham, brie, soft egg and onion jam on a hot, flakey croissant.

9725 Main St., Monte Rio, 707-865-5169, lightwavecafe.square.site

Estero Cafe

This cafe is a favorite spot for fueling up before a day on the coast. The Breakfast Sandwich has two eggs over hard, Estero Gold cheese, spinach, sweet red onion and mayo between slices of toasted Red Bird Bakery pullman. Sister restaurant Americana in Santa Rosa (205 5th St., suite A) also serves a Breakfast Sandwich with the same ingredients but on Village Bakery sourdough.

14450 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-3333, esterocafe.com.