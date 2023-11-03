Author and Model Eirinie Carson Shares Her Favorite Sonoma Spots

After publishing her first book, The Dead are Gods, earlier this year, author and model Eirinie Carson was ready to take a breath. An elegiac memoir of her life with her best friend, Larissa, who tragically passed away five years ago, the book was praised by Oprah and People magazine. The format of the book flips between Carson directly addressing the reader and her lost friend—a structure she says, “kind of signifies that madness of grief, where you’re still talking to someone who just isn’t there to listen to you in the same way.”

This spring, Carson became a purveyor of grief stories with her new “Eirinie Asks” column in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, interviewing locals to draw out their experiences with loss. “When someone dies, there’s this conversation that suddenly stops, and no one’s answering anymore, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t still have the questions or that you don’t still want to talk to them.”

Carson, who was born in London, embraces that liminal space, surrounded by her Petaluma community, where she and her musician husband are raising two young children. “There’s something nice about grief not existing in this very sacred, untouched, pristine tomb,” she insists, at ease with a shift in conversation from mourning to restaurants to local hikes. Here are some of her family’s favorite spots.

Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater is an all-ages music venue where Carson’s husband performs with his “straight-edge” (clean and sober) band, AFI. 201 Washington St., Petaluma. 707-762-3566, thephoenixtheater.com