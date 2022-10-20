Wacky Wieners at Sebastopol’s Claypool Cellars

Even if you’ve never heard of the band Primus (or the South Park theme song), we still encourage stuffing your face at the giant hot-dog-shaped wiener cart at alt-rocker Les Claypool’s wildly wonderful wine tasting room near Forestville.

Known as Pachyderm Station, Claypool’s tasting room serves serious pinot noirs with an imaginative selection of gourmet wieners, each named after family members.

Choose from the Colonel’s Choice (sauerkraut, stone-ground mustard and pepperoncini); Iowan Gal (Ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, cheddar and corn chips); Leenie’s Weenie (Frank’s Red Hot sauce, blue cheese dressing and crumbled salt and vinegar chips); or Cage’s Caveman (Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, dill pickle chips and crispy fried onions).

Each Niman Ranch dog is served on a Dutch Crunch roll from Franco American Bakery. $7.50 each.

Open noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 5425 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol, 707-820-1263, claypoolcellars.com, purplepachyderm.com