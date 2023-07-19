The Best Bar Bites and Cocktail Pairings in Sonoma County

Summer socializing under shady umbrellas requires three things: fruity cocktails, friends, and tasty nibbles. After painstakingly pub-crawling and happy-hour stalking, we’ve assembled this idiosyncratic — and possibly cocktail-goggled — list of bar bites and cocktail pairings in the county.

Best salaryman experience: Okonomiyaki + Kyoto Sour

Fern Bar

Japanese okonomiyaki is the ultimate last-call bar snack. The lovechild of an omelet and a pancake, this ugly-duckling dish redeems itself with crispy, gooey savoriness and drizzles of sweet Kewpie mayo. Wash it down with Fern Bar’s green tea-infused gin cocktail. Oishii!

6780 Depot St., Suite 120, Sebastopol.

Top secret rendezvous: Trompo Street Tacos + The She Devil

Geyerville Gun Club

The rare combination of a chef-driven menu and top-notch bar program means you can’t go wrong at this far-flung outpost. Sidle up to a barstool and grab one of their daily street tacos (or Reuben fries, or Korean tacos, they’re all good), then dive into a sneaky minx of a margarita with smoky mezcal, citrus, and a sprinkling of ghost pepper.

21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville.

Top ’90s nostalgia: Banh Mi Sandwich + Raspberry Lemon Drop

Kettles

Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches tick off all the boxes for bar-snack perfection, filled with barbecued pork, pickled veggies, and pâté stuffed into a French roll. Though we swore off lemon drops in 1998, it was impossible to resist a sticky-sweet cocktail (sugar rim and all) made with low-proof Soboloff vodka.

1202 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa.

A night owl perch in a sleepy town: Spicy Pimento Cheese + Li Hing Margarita

Starling Bar

After most of Sonoma has gone to bed, head to this cool-kids neighborhood bar. There’s something oddly satisfying about the East meets Midwest combo of a sweet-sour margarita dusted with li hing (made with dried, salted plums) and the pimento cheese with tortilla chips.

19380 Hwy. 12, Sonoma.

A virtual trip to Brooklyn: Smashburger + The Bedstuy

Willi’s Wine Bar

Wrapped in grease-spotted brown paper, Willi’s tiny-but-mighty burger is topped by a bagel-inspired “everything” bun and stuffed with special sauce, lettuce, onion, and cheese. Kick back a barrel-aged whiskey Old Fashioned, and you’re on the A train to Prospect Park.

1415 Town and Country Dr., Santa Rosa.

Best all-around: Crab Rangoon Dip + World’s Best Vodka Soda

Lo & Behold Bar + Kitchen

A deconstructed version of the Chinese restaurant favorite, this crabby dip comes with fried wontons for dipping. The entire menu is a bar-snackers dream, with upscale versions of chicken tenders, poutine, tacos, and noodles.Keep it simple with their signature vodka, tonic, and unicorn tears-infused soda.

214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg.