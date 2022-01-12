Two Michelin-starred chef leaves Napa for Healdsburg

Chef Erik Anderson has moved from the recently-opened TRUSS in Napa to Michelin-starred Barndiva in Healdsburg. Anderson’s time at the ground-breaking Coi in San Francisco earned the restaurant two Michelin stars. He was also the foundering co-chef of Catbird Seat in Nashville and has a lengthy resume that includes time spent at The French Laundry, Noma and other top-rated restaurants.

It’s a huge win for Sonoma County’s restaurant scene, sometimes overlooked as an also-ran in the Bay Area when compared to Napa and San Francisco (we’d never say that). Anderson replaces Jordan Rosas, who started at Barndiva just as the pandemic took hold in 2020.

Adding to Barndiva’s lineup following its winter break, mixologist and farm-to-glass OG Scott Beattie will join as the restaurant’s Beverage Director after a stint at Montage Healdsburg and a longtime gig at St. Helena’s Meadowood. Sally Kim of the Delfina Restaurant Group will now head Barndiva’s wine program.

Finally (but certainly not least), Executive Pastry Chef Neidy Venegas will expand her Viennoiserie and bread program at the restaurant.

Photo of Erik Anderson courtesy of Four Seasons Napa.