Sonoma County Restaurant Named Among Top 50 in the World

Chef Kyle Connaughton uses a Japanese donabe from his collection, at back on the wall, to cook his Tilefish, Blue Foot, and Chantrelle “Fukkura-San” with Leeks, Brassicas From the Farm, Sansho, and Chamomile Dashi Broth at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Tilefish, Blue Foot, and Chantrelle Fukkura-San with Leeks, Brassicas from the Farm, Sansho, and Chamomile Dashi Broth from Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

An open kitchen design allows the guest to watch the creation of their meal at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Single Thread restaurant in Healdsburg has been named one of 50 best restaurants in the world. Click through the gallery for a peek inside the restaurant and a look at its award-winning cuisine. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Healdsburg’s Single Thread restaurant has skyrocketed to #37 on the carefully curated list of The Word’s 50 Best Restaurants, up from #71 in 2019 (the awards were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic). The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that the restaurant, owned by Kyle and Katina Connaughton, had retained its three Michelin stars — the highest ranking for a restaurant — in the 2021 California guidebook.

Other Bay Area restaurants to make the top 50 list, released today by a peer-reviewed awards program, include San Francisco’s Benu (#28) and Atelier Crenn (#48). The annual list of the world’s finest restaurants, published since 2002, provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for global gastronomic trends, according to organizers. A panel of more than 1,000 international restaurant industry experts — food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets — selects the restaurants to be featured on each year’s list.

At the top of the list of international restaurants is Copenhagen’s Noma. The restaurant has bested all others in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2021 with its seasonal Nordic cuisine. Geranium, also in Copenhagen, was #2, with Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain #3, Central in Lima, Peru #4 and Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain #5.

The highest-ranking American restaurant on the list is Cosme in New York at #22.

For more details on the winners, visit theworlds50best.com.