5 Sonoma Distilleries to Visit for Fall Cocktails

Slide 1 of 17 Hanson of Sonoma Distillery, Sonoma: "Autumn Apple Spice" has made its debut on the cocktail menu at Hanson of Sonoma. Apple spice infused vodka is mixed with lemon juice, agave, egg white (or aquafaba) and is garnished with fresh grated cinnamon. Hanson of Sonoma is open seven days a week from 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Wood-fired pizza is available Friday through Sunday. Reservations highly recommended. 22985 Burndale Road, Sonoma, 707-343-1805, hansonofsonoma.com (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)

Slide 2 of 17 "Hanson of Sonoma's Apple Spice Cocktail is a great drink to sip on this fall — it gives off a warm, cozy feeling,” says Brandon Hanson, master blender at Hanson of Sonoma. (Pictured behind the bar, on the right.) “The sweetness from the apples mixes perfectly with the tartness from the lemon and the blend of spices adds in just the right amount of earthy flavor. This vodka based cocktail pairs perfectly with any seasonal dish, cheers!” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 17 The family behind Hanson of Sonoma Distillery. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma)

Slide 4 of 17 Young & Yonder Spirits, Healdsburg: “Fall Colors” never tasted so good. This new cocktail features Amaro, vodka, lime juice, house-made grenadine and a cherry garnish. The tasting room is open for cocktails and tastings Friday through Sunday, 12 - 5 p.m.; reservations strongly encouraged. (Limited pick-up and retail sales are available Monday through Thursday). 449 Allan Court, Healdsburg, 707-473-8077, youngandyounder.com (Courtesy of Young & Yonder Spirits)

Slide 5 of 17 “This cocktail is the perfect seasonal cocktail,” says Sarah Opatz, who owns Young & Yonder Spirits with her husband Joshua. “It has bright berry and citrus flavors that represent the end of summer, paired with some bitter herbal notes that are perfect for a fall sipper.” (Courtesy of Young & Yonder Spirits)

Slide 6 of 17 Spirit Works Distillery, Sebastopol: "Shooting Star" (center) is one of three cocktails Spirit Works has added to the tasting room’s fall menu. Along with vodka, it features passionfruit and pineapple syrup, tamarind-lime-chili mixer and fresh lime juice. The tasting room is open for cocktails and bottle sales Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 6790 McKinley Street #100, Sebastopol, 707-634-4793, spiritworksdistillery.com (Courtesy of Spirit Works Distillery)

Slide 7 of 17 “We started creating this season's cocktails by selecting the specific spirits we wanted to feature and then paired those with local, seasonal fruit syrups like apple and pear,” says Ashby Marshall, co-owner of Spirit Works Distillery. The “Apple Crusher” includes wheat whiskey, Asian pear shrub, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and sarsaparilla bitters. (Courtesy of Spirit Works Distillery)

Slide 8 of 17 “Autumn Flame” features Spirit Works rye whiskey, apple spice elixir, fresh lemon juice, ginger mixer, simple syrup and orange bitters. (Courtesy of Spirit Works Distillery)

Slide 9 of 17 Spirit Works Head Distiller Krystal Goulart was recently picked by Wine Enthusiast as one of "40 Under 40 tastemakers" in 2021. (Courtesy of Spirit Works Distillery)

Slide 10 of 17 Griffo Distillery, Petaluma: A trio of fall inspired cocktails, including the “Deconstructed Amaretto Sour," (pictured) recently made their debut at Griffo Distillery. The cocktail features Stout whiskey, triple citrus shrub, orgeat syrup, Fever-Tree cola, along with a lemon peel and cherry garnish. It’s co-owner Jenny Griffo’s current favorite of the fall additions. Tours and tastings are available Friday through Sunday; spirits are available for purchase seven days a week. 1320 Scott St, Suite A, Petaluma, 707-879-8755, griffodistillery.com (Courtesy of wool+son)

Slide 11 of 17 “Who doesn't love a fig cocktail in the fall?” says co-owner Jenny Griffo. The “Figgy Cup” cocktail includes the distillery’s Scott Street Gin, Pimm’s, fig shrub, lemon, olive oil bitters, Fever-Tree ginger beer and a dehydrated lemon garnish. (Courtesy of wool+son)

Slide 12 of 17 Griffo’s “Morning After” cocktail combines cold brew coffee liqueur with green chile bitters, and Fever-Tree tonic water, with a sprig of rosemary. Griffo frequently partners with well-respected Petaluma bartender Danny Ojinaga to develop cocktails that highlight its craft spirits. (Courtesy of wool+son)

Slide 13 of 17 Griffo Distillery’s husband and wife team, Jenny and Michael Griffo. (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Slide 14 of 17 Barber Lee Spirits, Petaluma: The colorful “Big Baller” cocktail is almost too pretty to drink. The fall creation includes rye and absinthe blanche, Madeira, orange liqueur, brandied cherry syrup, walnuts bitters, orgeat syrup, lemon, apple pie seasoning and egg white. The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday. 120 Washington Street, Petaluma, 707-971-7107, barberleespirits.com (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)

Slide 15 of 17 Another fall cocktail hard to pass up at Barber Lee Spirits is the “Midnight Rider.” It contains apple brandy, sweet vermouth, peritivo, lemon, activated charcoal and egg white. “It's a fun misnomer cocktail because it looks so dark and spooky, but is incredibly refreshing,” says Barber Lee Spirits co-owner Lorraine Barber. (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)

Slide 16 of 17 The distilling team behind Barber Lee Spirits: (left to right) Aaron Lee, Lorraine Barber and Michael Barber. (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)

Slide 17 of 17 The Barber Lee Spirits tasting room in downtown Petaluma. (Courtesy of Barber Lee Spirits)