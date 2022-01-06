Traditional King Cakes Get a Local Twist at Santa Rosa Bakery

As if warm baguettes, flaky croissants, buttery sandwiches and rustic boule (round loaves of crusty bread) weren’t enough gluten-y temptation in these winter months, Sarmentine Bakery in Santa Rosa is baking authentic galette des rois, or king cake, throughout the month of January.

The round, crown-shaped cakes are a French tradition to celebrate the Epiphany, when the three wise men visited the baby Jesus. The fun of the traditional sweet dessert shared with family and friends is discovering the “feve” (bean) hidden inside the cake. The fortunate person who finds the bean in their slice is assured luck and prosperity and is named king, or queen, for a day.

For a local twist, Sarmentine has replaced the bean with a tiny porcelain Snoopy for the king or queen to find. This is Santa Rosa, after all, and the “Peanuts” puppy is a local icon. Along with luck and prosperity, the person with the fortuitous slice has the tab covered for next year’s cake.

You’ll have to sign a waiver to buy the cakes, however, taking personal responsibility if someone breaks a tooth or accidentally swallows the hidden treasure. We kid you not — a lawsuit about gobbling up a porcelain pup is no laughing matter.

Prices are $18 and $25 for the brioche galette de rois and $32 and $40 for the frangipane version. Order by calling 707-623-9595 or emailing order@sarmentine.com. 52 Mission Circle, Suite 112, Santa Rosa, sarmentine.com

Easy Rider Opening: A Southern-inspired restaurant with California flair is slated to open in Petaluma this week, featuring dishes like hush puppies with strawberry jalapeño jam, wild mushrooms and whipped goat cheese on a Meyer lemon loaf and Duroc pork chop with sweet potato grits and green beans.

Easy Rider will open in the former Drawing Board/Whisper Sisters space at 109 Kentucky St. The interior has been revamped to evoke a roadhouse feel, and there will be a large by-the-glass wine list, local beers and specialty cocktails. Chef Jared Rogers and restaurateur Dustin Sullivan of Marin’s Guesthouse are behind the project, with Executive Chef Mario Chivarria (Picco, Zero Zero) helping to craft the menu. Expect dinner daily and a boozy Southern brunch menu to come. More details at easyriderpetaluma.com.