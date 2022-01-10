Sonoma Home with Spectacular Views Listed for $3.7 Million

This home on 1025 Rover Rd. in the Sonoma Ranch area of Sonoma is nestled among oak trees. It is listed for $3.695 million. (Mike Lounibos)

Those who favor Mediterranean-style interiors will have something to swoon over in a property currently for sale in the Sonoma Ranch area. The three-bedroom home, nestled among oak trees in the hills outside the town of Sonoma, boasts Tuscan-style columns, mosaic tiles, marble bathtubs and an expansive terrace with a pool. The asking price is $3.695 million.

Designed by the previous owners and built in 1995, the Sonoma Ranch property blends with the surrounding landscape. According to listing agent Maria Lounibos, it was positioned to take in the sweeping views while not obstructing the views of neighboring properties.

The 4,000-square-foot home is situated on a 14-acre lot just a mile into the hills from the Sonoma Ranch entrance on Seventh Street, which, in turn, is only a mile and a half from the historic Sonoma plaza. In addition to three bedrooms, the expansive layout includes three full bathrooms, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a large living room and an office. All rooms are spacious with beveled stained wood cabinets that add warmth to the rooms and provide plenty of storage. There are three gas fireplaces in the home and every room has spectacular views.

A rounded terrace with balusters wraps around the back of the home, creating a spot to barbecue, lounge or just enjoy the top-of-the-world views of distant hills and vineyards. A simply-designed pool overlooks the valley, through some framing by majestic oak trees.

The landscaping is deliberately understated, yielding focus to the setting. The bulk of the lot is un-landscaped, so the property is low maintenance. The homeowner has tended to the property’s defensible space and, according to Lounibos, has recently passed the fire safety inspection with “a green light.”

This home at 1025 Rover Rd. is listed by Maria Lounibus of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – East Napa Brokerage, 27 East Napa Street, Sonoma, 707-696-4070, 707-935-2266, sothebysrealty.com