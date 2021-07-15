To the Lighthouse: 4 Perfect Coastal Day Trips from Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 12 Point Reyes Lighthouse: Originally built in 1870, the Point Reyes Lighthouse is a must-see historical building in Marin County. Visitors can enjoy a 0.65-mile walk out to the North Bay landmark and take in beautiful views of the Gulf of the Farallones. The lighthouse is currently closed to visitors, but the equipment building is open as are the 313 steps leading down to the lighthouse on Saturdays, Sundays, and Monday federal holidays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 27000 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Inverness, 415-669-1534, nps.gov. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 12 A visit to the lighthouse will provide breathtaking views of the coast as well as impressive photos for your social media feed. (Marek Musil/Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 12 Nearby in Point Reyes Station, visitors can stop by Side Street Kitchen for farm-to-table rotisserie chicken with organic veggies, or Cowgirl Creamery (pictured) for cheesy treats. (Charlie Gesell/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 12 Point Bonita Lighthouse: The Point Bonita Lighthouse was originally built in 1855 and then rebuilt and moved to its current location in the Marin Headlands in 1877. The lighthouse is accessible to visitors on Sundays and Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and can be reached via a 124-foot long tunnel carved into the point’s hard rock. San Francisco Bay entrance in the Marin Headlands, Sausalito, 415-331-1540, nps.gov. (Jared Ropelato/Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 12 Visitors to the Point Bonita Lighthouse can continue along the coast for views and photo-ops of the Golden Gate Bridge and then drive to nearby Sausalito for a bite to eat at Sushi Ran, Bar Bocce, Barrel House Tavern and other great restaurants. (Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 12 Point Arena Lighthouse: After the original lighthouse was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, the Point Arena Lighthouse was reconstructed in 1908 and still stands today. The lighthouse is open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition to enjoying ocean views, visitors can also check out the small museum and gift shop. 45500 Lighthouse Rd, Point Arena, 707-882-2809, pointarenalighthouse.com. (Katia Vilelva/Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 12 On your way to Point Arena Lighthouse, discover waterfalls along the coast (in winter) such as this one by Stengel Beach, and the coastal communities and trails of Sea Ranch and Gualala. The Sea Ranch Chapel is another interesting landmark to visit. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 12 The Sea Ranch Chapel, part hobbit house, part meditation sanctuary, was designed by architect James Hubbell in 1985. The door is open from sunrise to sunset every day, and visitors can go inside for a quiet retreat, entombed in stained-glass wonder. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 12 The historic Harbor House Inn in Elk (pictured), just north of Point Arena, offers luxe dining and accommodations and gorgeous views. Drive further north to the town of Mendocino for a more laid-back but excellent dining experience at Trillium Cafe (farm fresh foods, beautiful garden and ocean views) and Good Life Cafe (homemade food for breakfast, lunch and dinner). (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 12 Point Cabrillo Light Station: The Point Cabrillo Lighthouse and State Park were constructed on the Mendocino Coast in 1908. Visitors can come for the day or spend the night in the Point Cabrillo State Park vacation homes, allowing them more time to explore the history of the lighthouse in the museum as well as the surrounding area. Open to the public every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 13800 Point Cabrillo Dr, Mendocino, 707-937-6123, pointcabrillo.org. (Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 12 Just north of Point Cabrillo Light Station, you'll find another beautiful place to visit: Glass Beach in MacKerricher State Park in Fort Bragg. A popular spot for photographers, the beach gets its name from the smooth colorful glass pieces — remnants from a time when the site was a local trash dump — that are mixed into the pebbly peach. Broken bottles were transformed by the elements to little treasures that look particularly pretty against an ocean backdrop. Please note that it is illegal to remove any glass from the beach. (Shutterstock)

Slide 12 of 12 If all that fresh ocean air made you hungry and thirsty, make your way to North Coast Brewing Company in Fort Bragg, a popular destination for beer lovers. Order fish and chips paired with a Scrimshaw pilsner-style beer, the catch of the day with a PranQster Belgian-style ale, a shrimp po'boy with an Old No. 38 stout, a rock cod sandwich with a North Coast Stellar IPA, a brewhouse burger with a Red Seal Ale, or a chicken Caprese melt with a Brother Thelonious, a Belgian style abbey ale. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)