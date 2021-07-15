Six issues | One Great Price

Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

To the Lighthouse: 4 Perfect Coastal Day Trips from Sonoma County

The North Coast is home to historical lighthouses that make for a perfect day trip, complete with nearby attractions and restaurants.

With the North Bay’s beautiful summer weather comes a desire to get outside and explore. Marin County and Mendocino County are home to historical lighthouses that make for a perfect day trip, or destinations to visit as part of a weekend getaway. We have compiled a list of North Coast lighthouses to add to your itinerary, as well as some nearby attractions and restaurants to complete your visit. Remember it can get cold and foggy on the coast, so bring warm layers, maybe even a hot beverage. Click through the above gallery for details.

