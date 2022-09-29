From Marin to Mendocino: 10 Waterfront Bars to Visit Along Highway 1

Slide 1 of 20 Nick's Cove: Overlooking Tomales Bay in Marin County, Nick’s has a nautical-meets-hunting-lodge feel complete with mounted deer heads, sailing paraphernalia and a rustic stone fireplace. Grab a seat at the mahogany bar or on the waterfront deck to slurp fresh-from-the-bay oysters, or take your craft cocktail for a stroll down to the boat shack at the end of the pier. To keep the vacation vibes going, book a stay at one of the property’s upscale cottages. 23240 Highway 1, Marshall, 415-663-1033, nickscove.com (Nick's Cove)

Slide 2 of 20 Dining on the pier at Nick’s Cove in Marshall. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 3 of 20 Bedroom in Al's Cottage at Nick's Cove in Marshall. (Kristen Loken)

Slide 4 of 20 Drakes Fireside Lounge: The Fireside Lounge at the Lodge at Bodega Bay boasts scenic views of Bodega Head, Doran Beach and the Pacific Ocean at three outdoor fire pits outfitted with stylish lounge seating. The interior lounge is elegant and cozy, with wood beam ceilings, tasteful marine-inspired décor, and a bar crafted from a 300-year-old elm tree. 103 Coast Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, drakesbodegabay.com (Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 5 of 20 Inside Drakes Fireside Lounge at Lodge at Bodega Bay. (Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 6 of 20 Lucas Wharf: Gaze at Bodega Bay while sipping craft beer, local wine or seasonal craft cocktails (for a taste of fall, try the spiced Pumpkin Pie Martini). Casual and rustic, the bar features large picture windows that showcase waterfront views and even the occasional sea lion. If warm weather beckons, park yourself on the patio and devour a plate of Lucas Wharf’s celebrated fried calamari. 595 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3522, lucaswharfrestaurant.com (The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 20 Gourmet Au Bay: Set on Bodega Harbor, Gourmet Au Bay serves wine flights from Sonoma County and beyond on wooden trays crafted to look like mini surfboards. The harborside patio is the place to be as you sip your way through the day’s selections and drink in the relaxing view. Feeling snacky? Check out the café’s satisfying wood-fired flatbread pizzas. 1412 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-9875, gourmetaubay.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 20 Smoked clam flatbread and mussels are worth tucking in to at Gourmet Au Bay in Bodega Bay. (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 20 Ocean Cove Bar & Grill: Take a seat at the vintage redwood bar and enjoy the laid-back vibes at this Jenner watering hole. Along with potent margaritas and ocean views both indoors and on the patio, Ocean Cove has a new casual menu featuring fish and chips, fish tacos, burgers and New England-style clam chowder. 23255 Coast Highway, Jenner, 707-847-3158, oceancovelodge.com (Ocean Cove Bar & Grill)

Slide 10 of 20 River’s End Redwood Bar: Sample artisanal cocktails and local wines at the wood-paneled Redwood Bar or head outside to the deck and admire the sunset while you sip. If you fancy something fancy, stay for dinner at the upscale River’s End restaurant (pictured). The property also hosts cozy waterfront cabins — each with its own private deck. 11048 CA-1 Jenner, 707-865-2484, ilovesunsets.com (River’s End)

Slide 11 of 20 One of the five cabins at the River's End Restaurant and Inn. The cabins all share a view of the mouth of the Russian River and the Sonoma Coast. (Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 20 Coast Kitchen at Timber Cove Resort: This part of the Sonoma Coast, often photographed by Ansel Adams, is a stunner. Check into the ocean-view Timber Cove Resort, perched on a cliff, or make a pit stop at its restaurant and bar, Coast Kitchen. Sip your drink on the patio or by a fire pit in the resort's "Outdoor Living Room." The restaurant serves seafood worth the trip up the coast. 21780 Highway 1, 707-847-3231, coastkitchensonoma.com (Timber Cove Resort)

Slide 13 of 20 A drink with an ocean view at Timber Cove Resort in Jenner. (Sarah Stierch/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 20 The Sea Ranch Lodge: A sophisticated refresh to the 1960s-era Sea Ranch Lodge debuted last fall — and now is the perfect time to check things out, if you haven't already. The lodge’s newly expanded restaurant, bar and lounge make the most of sweeping coastal vistas. At the bar and lounge, "local-inspired drinks" can be paired with small bites, like Tempura Jalapeño Poppers and Parmesan Fries, or more substantial dishes, such as the Lodge Burger. 60 Sea Walk Dr., Sea Ranch, 707-579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com (Carlos Chavarría/The Sea Ranch Lodge)

Slide 15 of 20 Burger at The Sea Ranch Lodge. (Stephanie Russo/The Sea Ranch Lodge)

Slide 16 of 20 Cocktails from The Sea Ranch Lodge. (The Sea Ranch Lodge)

Slide 17 of 20 Beacon Light by the Sea: Perched on a bluff with views of the ocean and rugged Mendocino Coast, Beacon Light by the Sea gets its name from legendary bartender-owner-storyteller Bobby Beacon. The bar in the tiny town of Elk is filled with funky, eclectic décor and friendly locals, and offers little in the way of frills. What it does have are solid cocktails and local canned beers—nothing on draft—at fair prices, and really, what more could you want from a coastal dive bar on the edge of nowhere? 7401 CA-1, Elk, 707-877-3311 (Photo by Alanna Zipp)

Slide 18 of 20 Ole's Whale Watch Bar: True to its name, Ole’s Whale Watch Bar at the Little River Inn isn’t only a great place to enjoy a drink; it’s also a prime spot for winter whale sightings. Locals and visitors line the L-shaped bar for sparkling ocean vistas, Anderson Valley wines and expertly made cocktails. Along with flash-fried calamari and real-deal chowder made with still-in-the-shell clams, the bar menu features the likes of local Dungeness crab ravioli and fig-prosciutto tart. 7901 N. Highway One, Little River, 707-937-5942, littleriverinn.com (Little River Inn)

Slide 19 of 20 Views from Ole's Whale Watch Bar at Little River Inn. (Little River Inn)

Slide 20 of 20 Billionaire's Bacon and the bar's signature saison at Ole's Whale Watch Bar in Little River. (Little River Inn)